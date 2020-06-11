Left Menu
The company's Hong Kong-listed shares ended the session at HK$130, compared with its offer price of HK$123.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:24 IST
Hong Kong shares follow Asian markets lower on growth worries fanned by sombre Fed outlook

Hong Kong stocks fell the most in nearly three weeks on Thursday, as Asian markets track Wall Street lower after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve rekindled growth concerns.

** The Hang Seng index fell 2.3%, to 24,480.15 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.0%, to 9,944.60 points.

** Thursday's correction came after a robust rebound that brought Hang Seng almost 10% higher from end-May levels.

** In a challenge to the recent optimism in global stock markets, the Fed predicted the U.S. economy would shrink 6.5% in 2020 and unemployment would still be at 9.3% at year's end.

** Data out earlier had also shown core U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May, the longest stretch of declines on record. ** Stocks fell across the board in Hong Kong. Financials and real estate were among the worst-performing sectors.

** In the spotlight was NetEase, the Nasdaq-listed Chinese online gaming and entertainment company. The company's Hong Kong-listed shares ended the session at HK$130, compared with its offer price of HK$123.

** A wave of U.S.-listed Chinese companies are seeking secondary listings in Hong Kong. Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com has priced its shares at HK$226 ($29.16) each and raised about $3.87 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

