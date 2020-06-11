Left Menu
KwaiSavage challenge brings rap artists Vejeeta and Its Simar face to face with fans

#Savage, the latest rap song by Vejeeta, featuring Its Simar and Simran Kaur was released on short videos-sharing app Kwai last Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:29 IST
#KwaiSavage. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): #Savage, the latest rap song by Vejeeta, featuring Its Simar and Simran Kaur was released on short videos-sharing app Kwai last Saturday. On the Kwai app, nearly 14,000 users have participated in the #KwaiSavage challenge to win the opportunity to be on a live show with Vejeeta and Its Simar.

Its Simar will host a one-hour Kwai Live session on Thursday, June 11 from 8 PM-9 PM. Vejeeta will host another Live session on Friday, June 18 at 8 PM -9 PM on the Kwai app. For participation in the challenge, Kwai users have to post new videos showing them dancing to Savage, and while using a special #Savageface filter.

Darbhanga resident and 24 years old Vijay Kumar, who goes by profile name 'VJ the Mastitane' on Kwai is one of the participants. "I am a big fan of Vejeeta and Its Simar," he said, adding that he was eagerly awaiting the release of the song. "I'm making my own version of Savage song in Bhojpuri, I would sing it to them if I get the chance. It's nice to see celebrities giving fans a chance to interact with them and making us feel like part of the song's success," said Vijay.

The song is also gaining popularity among high-profile Kwai users. Sarita Kumari, with close to six lakh followers on the app under her profile name 'Naina055', is a rap music convert thanks to Savage. This 37 years old homemaker from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh first heard Savage on her friend's posts. "I never listened to rap or hip-hop songs before but now, thanks to Vejeeta and Its Simar, I've discovered a whole new genre. I'm constantly humming the lyrics of Savage, if I get to be a part of the live stream, I would sing and thank them for making such a catchy song," she said.

Other fans also love the song and want to talk about it through their videos. "I was blown away by the lyrics and how the song flows so smoothly. I want everyone to listen to this fantastic song and through this challenge wanted more people to know about it," said 22 years old Pinky Gupta from Masturi, Chhattisgarh. She is a rap music aficionado and a popular Kwai celebrity with nearly 94,000 followers on her profile, 'Khejal'. "If I get a chance, I want to dance to Savage for the artists on the Kwai Live," said Pinky.

"We are thrilled with the response to the #KwaiSavage challenge and it is heartening to see thousands of videos with people displaying their outstanding creative skills in grooving to the song," said a spokesperson for Kwai. "We are also confident that the legions of rap and hip-hop music fans on Kwai app will make the two Kwai Live sessions by Vejeeta and Its Simar a huge success," added the spokesperson.

Savage is released under the banner of Kali Denali Music and Saga Music, in association with J Hind Films. The song is now available on all popular streaming and music downloading portals, under the label Saga Music. Kwai app is free to download for Android and iOS users and it provides everyone with the platform to record and share their lives. With millions of users and original videos published every day, Kwai is one of the most popular short videos-sharing apps in India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

