Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling on track to break longest winning streak vs dollar since 2018

The pound fell against the dollar and euro on Thursday, on track to end its longest winning streak against the U.S. currency in 2-1/2 years as Brexit-related concerns and speculation about negative rates weighed on sterling again.The pound had risen 3.9% against the dollar in 10 consecutive days of gains starting on May 28 - its longest winning streak since January 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:19 IST
Sterling on track to break longest winning streak vs dollar since 2018

The pound fell against the dollar and euro on Thursday, on track to end its longest winning streak against the U.S. currency in 2-1/2 years as Brexit-related concerns and speculation about negative rates weighed on sterling again.

The pound had risen 3.9% against the dollar in 10 consecutive days of gains starting on May 28 - its longest winning streak since January 2018. Analysts say it is behaving like a "risk currency", in that it strengthens when improving market sentiment weakens demand for the safe-haven dollar.

"Sterling has been rallying against the U.S. dollar. While we see specific reasons for an appreciation of the pound, the move underlines the broader vulnerability of the U.S. dollar, especially as fears over COVID-19 subside," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. But this trajectory looked set to end on Thursday, as the pound changed course and fell back below $1.27.

The dollar bounced against riskier currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic outlook spooked investors. Versus the dollar, the pound fell as much as 0.8% on the day to $1.2651 at 0710 GMT, having risen to a three-month high above $1.28 on Wednesday. By 1025 GMT it was down 0.5% at $1.2687, having eased some losses as the dollar's gains wore off.

Against the euro, the pound fell overnight, then steadied in early London trading. By 1025 GMT it was at 89.70 pence, down around 0.5% on the day.. The market has its largest net short speculative position on the pound since November 2019, as Brexit and speculation about negative rates pose downside risks.

Britain has left the European Union but the main terms of its membership remain in place during a transition period until the end of 2020, by when both sides hope to negotiate a new trade deal. "Sterling on its back foot and a weak close today could point to a consolidation toward 1.2500, with the prospect of tough Brexit negotiations stretching out from here," John Hardy, Saxo Bank's head of FX strategy, wrote in a note to clients.

Britain has until the end of the month to request an extension to the transition period. A fourth round of Brexit negotiations ended with little progress. The EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, urged London to adjust its demands on Wednesday, saying Britain was seeking a trading relationship with the EU that was too close to that of a member.

A Reuters poll of more than two dozen economists gave a median forecast for an 18.4% month-on-month plunge in Britain's gross domestic product in April - although there was an unprecedented range of views.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Death toll in migrant ship disaster off Tunisia rises to 46

The death toll from a ship packed with African migrants that sank off the Tunisian coast this week has risen to 46 after Tunisia recovered more bodies on Thursday, a civil protection official told Reuters.On Tuesday 20 bodies were found off...

Ivory Coast army says 12 soldiers killed in attack near Burkina border

Twelve Ivorian soldiers were killed and seven wounded in an attack at a northern border post near Burkina Faso early on Thursday, a senior officer at the army chief of staffs office said.Two other military gendarmes are reported missing, wh...

Civic bodies claim 2,098 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi since March

There have been around 2,098 coronavirus deaths in Delhi, said Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC on Thursday. From March till June 10, in all three municipal corporations of Delhi, there ha...

Motorcycling-MotoGP season to resume in July with Spain double-header

The MotoGP season stalled by the novel coronavirus pandemic will begin with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26, the sports governing body said on Thursday. Five circuits will host double-headers and there wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020