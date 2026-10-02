Trump expected to name Jay Clayton as AI czar, CNN reports

US ​President Donald Trump is expected ​to name Jay ‌Clayton as ​his AI czar, CNN reported on Friday, citing two sources familiar with the discussion.

Clayton ‌is the US director of national intelligence. Last month, Trump said he plans to appoint an artificial intelligence adviser, known as an "AI czar," ‌and create an "AI force," though he gave no details about either ‌initiative or how they would be implemented.

This is the second time Trump has named an adviser to oversee AI-related decisions across the administration, a position he ⁠has ​dubbed "AI czar." Venture ⁠capitalist David Sacks held the role at the beginning of Trump's second term, ⁠before leaving his team. Sacks still advises Trump on AI. Trump's move comes ​as top AI researchers have warned that people building AI believe ⁠it could kill humans within a decade, following cases of AI agents going ⁠rogue ​to hack external systems. Several Democratic and Republican lawmakers have responded with alarm and calls for more action.

Trump has repeatedly ⁠downplayed concerns about AI and argued that additional regulation is unnecessary even ⁠as fears ⁠grow among lawmakers in Washington and globally about risks posed by the technology.