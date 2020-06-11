Left Menu
Development News Edition

Include telemedicine as part of claim settlement of policy: Irdai to insurers

In view of the lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued 'Telemedicine practice guidelines' on March 25, enabling registered medical practitioners to provide healthcare using telemedicine."Provision of allowing telemedicine shall be part of claim settlement of policy of the insurers and need not be filed separately with the authority for any modification.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:14 IST
Include telemedicine as part of claim settlement of policy: Irdai to insurers

In a relief to insured persons, regulator IRDAI on Thursday directed health and general insurers to include telemedicine as part of claim settlement of policy. In view of the lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has issued 'Telemedicine practice guidelines' on March 25, enabling registered medical practitioners to provide healthcare using telemedicine.

"Provision of allowing telemedicine shall be part of claim settlement of policy of the insurers and need not be filed separately with the authority for any modification. However, the norms of sub-limits, monthly/annual limits, etc., of the product shall apply without any relaxation," the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said in a circular to all health and general insurers. The insurers, the regulator said, should allow telemedicine wherever consultation with a medical practitioner is allowed in the terms and conditions of policy contract.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a board vested with the powers of the MCI, had advised medical practitioners to use telemedicine while providing healthcare saying it can prevent transmission of infectious diseases and reduce the risks to both healthcare workers and patients. The board of governors (BoG) issued guidelines, outlining that telemedicine provides safety of patients, as well as health workers safety especially in situations where there is risk of contagious infections and it can be conducted without exposing staff to viruses or infections in the times of such outbreaks.

There are a number of technologies that can be used in telemedicine, which can help patients adhere better to their medication regimens and manage their diseases better, the BoG said in its telemedicine guidelines. The Telemedicine Practice Guidelines stated that in India, providing in-person healthcare is challenging, particularly given the large geographical distances and limited resources.

One of the major advantages of telemedicine can be for saving of cost and effort especially of rural patients, as they need not travel long distances for obtaining consultation and treatment, the BoG had said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Fiinovation impacts a million lives amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi India, June 11 ANINewsVoir Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd Fiinovation, a Delhi based CSR consultancy joined the COVID-19 fight by initiating the distribution of food kits and essential commodities to help the most vulnerabl...

Africa CDC calls on Tanzania to share virus data

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it continue to remain hopeful that Tanzania will cooperate by sharing its COVID-19 data, even as the countrys president declared victory over the pandemic. John Nkengaso...

Soccer-Alli handed one-match suspension by FA over coronavirus prank

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday, having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak.Alli,...

Federal Bank combats card and merchant fraud with ACI Worldwide's UP Payments Risk Management Solution

Mumbai Maharashtra India, June 11 ANIPRNewswire ACI Worldwide NASDAQ ACIW, a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Federal Bank is leveraging its UP Payments Risk Management solu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020