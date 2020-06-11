T-Block accelerator shortlists 30 Start-ups for further training

T-Block Accelerator, an initiative by the Telangana government to enable start-ups that are leveraging blockchain use cases on Thursday announced the 30 shortlisted startup cohort for an intensive training programme. According to a press release, the accelerator also announced the onboarding of global blockchain players Tezos India, R3 Corda, and SettleMint as platform partners and CV Labs, a Swiss-based incubator as the Hub Partner.

With the support and expertise of these industry leaders in the blockchain realm, T-block would provide select Indian startups from the first cohort with technical support to build their solutions on their platform, GTM (Go-To-Market) support, technology implementation support, and grants on a case-on- case basis, it said. The T-Block Accelerator, organized by the Telangana government and Tech Mahindra and run by IBC Media, an innovation management company saw registrations from over 160 blockchain-based startups from across India.

The 30 selected ones would undergo a three-week-long training period including one-on-one sessions with a panel of mentors, workshops, presentations, discussions, and assignments designed to impart the practical knowledge required to build relevant blockchain products with real-world applications. After further filtration, the selected start-ups would have an opportunity to pitch innovative ideas and get mentored by experts from the state government, Tech Mahindra, C-DAC, and IIIT Hyderabad.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, said as one of the first states in India to focus on leveraging emerging technologies for increased efficiency of the overall functioning of the government, the Telangana government has always looked to nurture new startups and businesses in emerging technology in India. "The 30 selected startups that proceed to the acceleration phase of the T-Block Accelerator have shown immense potential to solve real-life problems faced across verticals.

Our new partnerships with global platform protocols strengthen our commitment to support these startups through their entrepreneurial journey and we look forward to their growth through the course of this accelerator programme," he said..