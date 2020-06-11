Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Infratel shares tumble over 9 pc as co defers board meet to decide on merger with Indus Towers

Accordingly, the said board meeting has been "rescheduled for a later date but definitely on or before the current long stop date of June 24, 2020", it added.The board of the company was slated to meet on Thursday to take a final decision on the scheme of arrangement between Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:40 IST
Bharti Infratel shares tumble over 9 pc as co defers board meet to decide on merger with Indus Towers

Shares of telecom infrastructure company Bharti Infratel dropped over 9 per cent after the company said its board meeting, which was slated to be held on Thursday to take final call on merger with Indus Towers, has been rescheduled. The stock plunged 9.49 per cent to close at Rs 210.85 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 10.98 per cent to Rs 207.35.

At the NSE, the scrip declined 8.91 per cent to close at Rs 211.95. In terms of traded volume, 9.01 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while over 2 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

"Certain inputs that would have been required by the board for it to deliberate and take a final decision have been delayed given the current environment," the company said in a regulatory filing. Accordingly, the said board meeting has been "rescheduled for a later date but definitely on or before the current long stop date of June 24, 2020", it added.

The board of the company was slated to meet on Thursday to take a final decision on the scheme of arrangement between Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

'Finally' say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

Telangana requisitions 60 COVID-19 isolation coaches from railways, Delhi asks for 10

New Delhi, Jun 11 PTI After languishing for almost two months, the Railways isolation coaches have finally found takers -- Telangana which has requisitioned 60 of these coaches and Delhi which has asked for 10 such coachesThe coaches can be...

"Finally" say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

India Post-CR service delivers ventilators 800 km away

India Post Railway Parcel Service IPRPS, a joint venture of the Central Railway and India Post in Maharashtra, has delivered two ventilators to a hospital in Thane from Nagpur within 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. The service, availa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020