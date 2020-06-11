CNH Industrial (India) Increases CSR Activities to Support Country's Efforts in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:50 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)CNH Industrial (India), a leader in agriculture and construction equipment, continues to ramp up its Corporate Social Responsibility activities in India in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by donating one lakh surgical masks and 50,000 100 ml-bottles of hand sanitizer, reconfirming its commitment to supporting those in need. These items have been donated to the district administration of Greater Noida, Pune & Pithampur (MP), Gurugram and South Delhi Municipal Corporation. By distributing to these government entities, the correct distribution of the materials is ensured to hospitals and front line health workers based on priority. Speaking about the various initiatives Mr. Tarun Khanna, Chief Marketing Officer, CNH Industrial India, said, “Apart from being a close ally to the farming and construction community by presenting schemes that aim to ease their financial burden through our dealer network, we have scaled up our CSR activities in these difficult times to our extended stakeholder community which has been impacted relatively hard from the situation.” Elaborating on the need for proactive action during the present times, he said, “In view of the COVID-19 pandemic causing widespread health hazards and loss of life, we consider the donation of hand sanitizers and surgical masks as our humble service to the community. Moreover, it is a part of our CSR activities to support the healthcare capacities of hospitals as well as frontline healthcare workers and first responders. The corona warriors especially need our support, encouragement and help so that they can continue their fight against this deadly virus in a steadfast manner.” During the initial phase of the lockdown, the Company had introduced a ‘We Care For You!’ initiative which eased the financial difficulties of farmers and construction machines customers by extending equipment warranties. CNH Industrial locally manufactures agricultural equipment through its New Holland Agriculture and Case IH brands at its industrial bases in Greater Noida and Pune. Furthermore, the Company manufactures construction equipment through its CASE Construction Equipment brand at its Pithampur (Indore) plant. CNH Industrial provides financial services through CNH Industrial Capital (India) Private Limited. All three plants have reopened following initial shutdowns and are operating according to the standard global protocols to protect the health and safety of employees. Throughout the pandemic crisis, CNH Industrial has continued to support its global dealer network and to maintain aftermarket services. Today, the majority of CNH Industrial’s 67 global plants have reopened. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, the Company has established a global COVID-19 Safety Protocol throughout its plants and logistics centres, which encompasses 48 different measures and is in compliance with local regulations in all countries in which it operates. The Company’s customer care center is available in ten languages to support customers across the country and can be reached toll free on 1800-419-0124. Sign up for news alerts from CNH Industrial and its brands on the CNH Industrial AMEA Newsroom: media.cnhindustrial.com/AMEA-ENGLISH/Subscribe CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com. Image: Mr. Ajay Ambewadikar & Mr. Vikas Kikan of CNH with Mr. A. K. Khatri, DC Gurugram PWRPWR

