McDonald's resumes dine-in facility in 50 outlets of north, east regions

Of these, dine-in is operational in 50 per cent thus far, with additional physical distancing and safety measures as mandated by the local authorities, he added.CPRL has enhanced safety procedures and is using thermal screening, masks and gloves for employees, frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitisers for employees and customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:52 IST
McDonald's resumes dine-in facility in 50 outlets of north, east regions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Quick service restaurant chain McDonald's on Thursday said it has resumed dine-in facility in 50 outlets so far in the north and east regions. The company has made nearly 50 plus process changes to ensure safety and wellbeing of customers and restaurant staff, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), which operates McDonald's in north and east India, said in a statement. "To date, we have opened more than 100 restaurants across our north and east India regions that are operational through various channels including delivery, drive-thru, takeaway and dine-in and we are progressing fast on re-opening more restaurants," CPRL Head Robert Hunghanfoo said. Of these, dine-in is operational in 50 per cent thus far, with additional physical distancing and safety measures as mandated by the local authorities, he added.

CPRL has enhanced safety procedures and is using thermal screening, masks and gloves for employees, frequent handwashing and use of hand sanitisers for employees and customers. "In addition to these, customers will experience enhanced safety measures such as having their own temperatures taken and availability of hand sanitisers for everyone to use. In view of everyone's safety, customers with high temperature or flu like symptoms or not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter the premises, as per government's guidelines," it added.

After the lockdown was declared by the government, CPRL had closed its operations at its 150 stores and now resuming operation in phases. Later, under Unlock 1.0, the government had allowed restaurants to allow dine-in operations from June 8. PTI KRH MKJ

