Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Koyi-Taro" by Anupma and Devika introduces beautiful range of eco friendly face masks for adults and kids

With the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been unprecedented upheaval around the world. Face masks has been helpful in dealing with the pandemic and curbing further spread of the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:58 IST
"Koyi-Taro" by Anupma and Devika introduces beautiful range of eco friendly face masks for adults and kids
Koyi-Taro - Face Masks. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the outbreak of COVID-19, there has been unprecedented upheaval around the world. Face masks has been helpful in dealing with the pandemic and curbing further spread of the virus. With face masks gradually becoming part of our lives and the reported harmful effects of the disposable masks, a lot of development has happened on having better masks for use. 'Koyi-Taro' by Anupma and Devika, a brand which is known for its perfect balance of traditional crafts and modern sophistication has launched an amazing range of eco friendly masks.

Koyi-Taro masks are an assortment of all traditional Indian handlooms and textiles. The brand also works extensively with organic fabrics made out of waste plant fibre - soy, bamboo, corn - to name a few. The fabrics are soft, breathable, easy on the skin and also have anti-bacterial properties. Employing innovative fabrics and sewing techniques, Koyi-Taro face masks are durable, comfortable to wear, breathable, washable and reusable, allowing for more use and less waste. "Appreciating the 'Atmanirbharta' thought, and understanding that change begins within ones self, we firmly believe the current times call for conscious effort and thinking towards a better and sustainable future.

We at Koyi-Taro are trying to do our bit to empower the artists, craftsmen, artisans of the Indian textile sector and work towards bridging the gap between the maker and the buyer and also inculcating a sense of pride in a 'Make in India' product - thereby boosting the confidence of the Indian textile industry which has been severely affected by the pandemic. We are designing and developing face masks which have been advised by the Indian government for use by the general masses for protection and safety," says Devika Agarwal, Co-founder Koyi-Taro.

The brand further aims to create awareness in the form of messaging on the labels of the packaging. This messaging would be informative, motivating and interactive, also assuring that this difficult situation too shall pass and we will emerge stronger and better. Koyi-Taro is open to collaborations and invites people and companies to be a part of this initiative. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Wipro Ventures invests in CloudKnox Security

IT major Wipro on Thursday said its investment arm has invested in cybersecurity firm CloudKnox Security. The investment has been made by Wipro Ventures but the amount invested has not been disclosed.Besides, Wipro has tied up with CloudKno...

'Finally' say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

Telangana requisitions 60 COVID-19 isolation coaches from railways, Delhi asks for 10

New Delhi, Jun 11 PTI After languishing for almost two months, the Railways isolation coaches have finally found takers -- Telangana which has requisitioned 60 of these coaches and Delhi which has asked for 10 such coachesThe coaches can be...

"Finally" say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020