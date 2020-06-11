Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMDC mines on Chattisgarh govt's radar over storage issues

The company has been associated with the people of Chattisgarh for over 60 years and we are committed to serve the state and its people in the years to come," a statement from the mining company said.In 2013, the Chhattisgarh government had issued a demand notice levying storage fee for the loading plants of the iron ore mines of the company.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:53 IST
NMDC mines on Chattisgarh govt's radar over storage issues

Hyderabad, June 11 (PTI): NMDC (National Mineral Development Corporation) Limited, which has iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh, has come under the state government's scrutiny whether the public sector undertaking (PSU) is involved in storage of ore and transportation as per norms. A senior official of the Chhattisgarh government said a task force was currently inspecting the mines leased out to NMDC Ltd and the plan of action depends on the outcome of the inspection.

"There is a central flying squad inspecting the mines. Basically, they are checking whether the company is operating in the mine lease area as per the agreement or if there is any violation with regard to the storage and transportation of the ore, the official told PTI.

When contacted, the company officials said they were carrying out mining operations according to rules. "NMDC Ltd will place all relevant facts and legal position before the state government to resolve the issue amicably. The company has been associated with the people of Chattisgarh for over 60 years and we are committed to serve the state and its people in the years to come," a statement from the mining company said.

In 2013, the Chhattisgarh government had issued a demand notice levying storage fee for the loading plants of the iron ore mines of the company. Based on the notice, the company paid the demand amount and later filed a petition in the High Court challenging the demand notice, the statement said.

The court said the demand notice issued by the government levying storage fee was without jurisdiction and directed the state to refund the fee collected. In compliance with the court ruling, the state government had adjusted the amount deposited by the NMDC Ltd against the royalty amount payable. Subsequently, the government filed a review petition on the order passed by court and presently matter is sub judice, it said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SBI set to raise Rs 1,523 cr via stake sale in SBI Life; board yet to decide on fundraising

State Bank of India SBI, the countrys largest lender, will divest over 2 per cent stake for at least Rs 1,522.50 crore in its subsidiary SBI Life to comply with the minimum public shareholding MPS norms, and will also decide on raising long...

Cong seeks guv's intervention into 'mega scam' in purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19

Alleging large-scale corruption in the purchase of medical kits for COVID-19 in Odisha, the Congress on Thursday sought Governor Ganeshi Lals intervention for an impartial and thorough probe into the mega scam, a charge strongly refuted as ...

Map uses satellite data to show global air pollution levels

The European Space Agency is publicly releasing satellite measurements that show up-to-date levels of air pollution around the world. The agency said Thursday that the new online map reveals concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, a reddish-bro...

Serbian leader relaxed after 25,000 go to match as lockdown eases

Serbias president on Thursday defended authorities who allowed 25,000 fans to attend a cup tie between Belgrades leading soccer clubs as Serbias coronavirus restrictions ease.The game, in which Partizan beat Red Star 1-0 in front of a custo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020