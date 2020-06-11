Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI set to raise Rs 1,523 cr via stake sale in SBI Life; board yet to decide on fundraising

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, will divest over 2 per cent stake for at least Rs 1,522.50 crore in its subsidiary SBI Life to comply with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms, and will also decide on raising long-term fund up to USD 1.5 billion through bonds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:16 IST
SBI set to raise Rs 1,523 cr via stake sale in SBI Life; board yet to decide on fundraising

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, will divest over 2 per cent stake for at least Rs 1,522.50 crore in its subsidiary SBI Life to comply with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms, and will also decide on raising long-term fund up to USD 1.5 billion through bonds. The decisions were taken at the meeting of the executive committee of the central board (ECCB) of SBI on Thursday.

"The executive committee of the central board of directors of State Bank of India approved the divestment of 2,10,00,000 equity shares constituting 2.1 per cent of our stake in SBI Life to adhere to minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent (remaining part of the bank's share for MPS) through offer for sale through stock exchange mechanism as per the regulatory prescription," SBI said in a regulatory filing. SBI Life, in a separate exchange filing, said the floor price for the stake sale by the promoter, SBI, has been fixed at Rs 725 per share.

The stake sale for non-retail investors will take place on Friday; and for retail investors and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids, on June 15, SBI Life said. During the second quarter of the previous financial year 2019-20, SBI had sold a certain portion in SBI Life Insurance Company that helped it record a historic net profit during the year.

Besides, the bank's ECCB also approved to examine the status and decide on the USD 1.5 billion fundraising through bonds. "The executive committee of the central board in its meeting held today, on June 11, 2020, inter alia approved to examine the status and decide on long-term fundraising in single or multiple tranches up to USD 1.5 billion," the bank said in the regulatory filing.

The public sector lender said the capital is proposed to be raised through public and/or private placement placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2020-21. On June 4, SBI said it was considering to raise up to USD 1.5 billion (about Rs 11,422.5 crore) through a public offer and/or private placement of bonds.

Earlier, in November, SBI raised Rs 3,813.60 crore through perpetual bonds to fund its business growth. Shares of SBI closed 5.64 per cent down at Rs 177.20 apeice on the BSE.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: U.S. Open protocols won't work for Halep; Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.U.S. Open protocols wont work for Halep, says coach CahillThe COVID-19 protocols proposed by the U.S. Open organizers are incredibly difficult and would probably not work for world number...

Petroleum Ministry constitutes high-level committee to inquire Baghjan oil well fire

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas MoPNG on Thursday constituted a three-member high-level committee to inquire about the circumstances that led to the blowout incident at Baghjan in Assam. The committee has been asked to submit its ...

Our stimulus package larger than Pak GDP, change advisors: India on Imran khan assistance offer

India on Thursday gave a befitting response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans tweet in which he offered assistance to India. The Ministry of External Affairs Ministry said that Indias stimulus package is as large as Pakistans annual GD...

Pulse and Good World Games introduce games channels in digital media platforms

Africas leading innovative media company Pulse Pulse.Africa and Good World Games today announced the introduction of Pulse Games channels across all its African digital media platforms Pulse Nigeria, Pulse Ghana and Pulse Live Kenya. The ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020