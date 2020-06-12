Left Menu
Development News Edition

LoL's Mid-Season Cup tops May esports viewership

T1, the League Champions Korea (LCK) Spring Split playoff champion, failed to get out of the group stage in the Mid-Season Cup. Ranking second in peak viewership last month was the May 24 final of an Arena of Valor event, the $95,000 Arena of Glory Spring.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 07:36 IST
LoL's Mid-Season Cup tops May esports viewership

League of Legends' Mid-Season Cup posted the highest peak viewership among all May esports events, according to analytics firm Esports Charts. The matchup of T1 against Top Esports on May 28, the opening day of the Mid-Season Cup, drew an average of 591,496 views, Esports Charts reported Wednesday.

Top Esports went on to win the $600,000 event for teams from China and Korea, improving on a runner-up finish in the China-based League of Legends Pro League (LPL) Spring Split playoffs. T1, the League Champions Korea (LCK) Spring Split playoff champion, failed to get out of the group stage in the Mid-Season Cup. Ranking second in peak viewership last month was the May 24 final of an Arena of Valor event, the $95,000 Arena of Glory Spring. Team Flash swept Saigon Phantom in front of a peak audience of 468,267.

Third on the list was a PUBG Mobile Pro League Spring Split SEA match on May 1 with peak viewership of 371,470. The LPL Spring Split final, in which JD Gaming defeated Top Esports, came in fourth with 331,166 peak viewership on May 2. Coming in fifth was the top-rated Counter-Strike: Global Offensive match of the month. A group-stage match in ESL One: Road to Rio -- North America on May 3, in which FURIA Esports beat MIBR 2-0, drew a peak audience of 315,567.

The list of overall peak viewership for tournaments broadcast in English was topped by Week 7 and Week 8 of Call of Duty's Warzone Wednesdays, with 274,771 and 270,035 viewers, respectively. Another Call of Duty event, the MFAM Gauntlet Warzone May Main Event, was third at 254,048. The LPL Spring final ranked fourth at 227,026, and the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series Spain was fifth at 218,124.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand signs digital economy partnership agreement

New Zealand today signed the first trade agreement to focus on issues solely relating to the digital economy.Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said the signing of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement with Chile and Singapor...

Rugby-Savea return to add spice to Hurricanes' showdown with Barrett

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea will make his comeback from knee reconstruction surgery on Sunday, adding additional excitement to the Wellington Hurricanes Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Auckland Blues. Savea injured his knee...

Govt changing rules around write-offs for tax debt to ease financial stress

The Government is moving to ease financial stress for around 149,000 taxpayers by changing the rules around write-offs for tax debt.Fewer people will have tax bills to pay this year, said Revenue Minister Stuart Nash.Inland Revenues end of ...

Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus launched

The Government is backing the forest and wood-processing industry to play a major role in New Zealands economic recovery, with the launch of the Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus to encourage wider local and offshore investme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020