Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said the signing of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement with Chile and Singapore was timely, given COVID-19’s impact on how international trade is conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-06-2020 07:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 07:54 IST
NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore
“Responding to COVID-19 has underlined the importance of digital tools, and digital trade, to ensure New Zealand can continue to prosper and recover quickly from the global pandemic,” David Parker said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

New Zealand today signed the first trade agreement to focus on issues solely relating to the digital economy.

Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said the signing of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement with Chile and Singapore was timely, given COVID-19's impact on how international trade is conducted.

"Responding to COVID-19 has underlined the importance of digital tools, and digital trade, to ensure New Zealand can continue to prosper and recover quickly from the global pandemic," David Parker said.

The agreement was signed at an online ceremony, using e-signatures.

"This was another first for New Zealand and was an appropriate symbol of what we are agreeing today.

"Digital technologies can help small and medium-sized enterprises overcome the challenges of scale and distance and support greater participation by women, Māori and rural communities, to help spread the benefits of trade widely – a key aim of our Trade for All policy.

"We've moved quickly since launching negotiations in May 2019 to bring this agreement to a conclusion because we recognise international trade rules have not kept up with the unprecedented growth of digital trade. We believe small countries – not just large ones – should help shape the new rules."

The agreement covers business and trade facilitation measures, such as setting up faster customs procedures and supporting e-payments, and issues of consumer trust.

It will promote online consumer protection and address emerging trends and technologies, such as financial technology and digital identities.

The DEPA also promotes "digital inclusion", extending the benefits of the digital economy to all people and businesses.

Consistent with our support for multilateral rules, the DEPA is an "open plurilateral' agreement, meaning it is open to other WTO members to join if they meet its high-quality standards.

Negotiations were substantively concluded in January. Since then, the agreement has been legally verified and prepared for the Parliamentary Treaty Examination process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has released the legally verified text of the DEPA and a National Interest Analysis. It assesses the likely costs and benefits for New Zealand of entering into the DEPA and will be presented to the House shortly.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's crime regulator may broaden Westpac child exploitation lawsuit

Australias financial crime regulator may add additional breaches of anti-money laundering laws related to suspected child exploitation transactions to its lawsuit against Westpac Banking Corp, the bank said on Friday.In a bombshell lawsuit ...

USA Hockey cancels women's 2020 High-Performance Centres

USA Field Hockey and the womens High-Performance Coaching Staff have decided to cancel the 2020 High-Performance Centres for the womens team owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled to run from April through May, the eight re...

97-year-old Agra man recovers from COVID-19, DM hails him as 'ray of hope'

A nonagenarian man from Agra has recovered from COVID-19, with the local authorities saying the recuperation has come as a ray of hope for the novel coronavirus patients. The 1923-born man name withheld was discharged on Wednesday from a pr...

China set to complete Beidou network rivalling GPS in global navigation

The Chinese Beidou navigation network will be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from U.S.-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the United States. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020