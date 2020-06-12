NZ changes border restrictions to safely support economic recovery

Today the Government is taking the next steps to safely help reunite New Zealand families, and support economic recovery without increasing the risk of COVID-19, said Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.

Key changes include:

Removing the need for partners and dependants of NZ citizens and residents to travel together to return home when they have a relationship-based visa or are ordinarily resident in New Zealand

Allowing entry of maritime vessels where there is a compelling need

Allowing entry for diplomats taking up new posts

Introducing short term and long term criteria for Other Essential Workers requests

"Our border restrictions help us protect New Zealanders from COVID-19 so we are carefully taking steps that keep us safe while ensuring families can reunite and we support economic recovery," said Iain Lees-Galloway.

"We are removing the requirement for partners and dependants of New Zealand citizens and residents who have a relationship-based visa or are ordinarily resident in New Zealand to travel together to be granted an entry exception. This will be a great relief for families separated by the border closure.

"The bar for being granted an exception to the border restrictions is set high, and remains high, to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of people already in New Zealand. Everyone coming in will still need to do 14 days of managed isolation or quarantine so we are working within our current capacity of 3200 for the facilities run by the Ministry of Health," said Iain Lees-Galloway.

The numbers as of 10 June

15,331 requests for a border exception(this is across all exception categories, and includes duplicate applications)

2,914 of those have been invited to apply for a visa

2,456 visa applications have been approved

A subset of this is Other Essential Workers

2,372 people have made requests

237 individuals have been invited to apply (around 10 percent of all approvals)

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said as part of the Government's new long-term border management, Immigration NZ is strengthening its processes and criteria for employers who need workers for significant economic activities, to stop key projects being delayed or avoid negative impacts on the wider economy.

"We expect demand to increase as the economy starts up again. We need to balance the demand for specialist and critical workers while supporting a rapidly changing labour market.

The Government has granted border exemptions to two syndicate teams who will challenge Emirates Team New Zealand for the 36th America's Cup, Phil Twyford said. The 36th America's Cup is expected to create a massive economic spin-off for New Zealand. The series of events will conclude with the final match for America's Cup being held in Auckland in March 2021.

The US Challenger, team American Magic, will bring a total of 102 workers, along with 104 family members, to New Zealand. INEOS Team UK will bring in a total of 86 workers and 128 family members and one nanny. Syndicates are expected to be in New Zealand for up to ten months.

America's Cup teams across all international syndicates are estimated to contribute over $100 million into the economy during their time in New Zealand.

"The Government and Auckland Council have made significant commitments and investments in building infrastructure for the event. America's Cup would not be able to go ahead unless these international syndicate teams are allowed entry into New Zealand. Approving these border exemptions allow the teams to start setting up their bases, and carry on key design and boat testing that can be progressed from our shores in New Zealand," Phil Twyford said.

To streamline the process, decisions on Other Essential Workers requests under the new criteria will be made by Immigration NZ. We are introducing two distinct criteria depending on whether the work is short or long term.

Phil Twyford said the threshold for entry for Other Essential Workers remains very high. "Businesses should ensure no alternative options are available before applying."

Other changes include:

A new maritime exception will allow entry to those arriving at the maritime border, where there is a compelling need for the vessel to travel to New Zealand. Border restrictions will also not apply to replacement cargo ship crew arriving in New Zealand by air and transferring straight to a cargo ship to leave New Zealand. This will help keep our shipping routes open. Most maritime journeys to New Zealand take more than 14 days, so crew and others will self-isolate on the route, and won't impact New Zealand's quarantine capacity.

The diplomatic exception, which allows re-entry to those who normally live here, is being expanded to include diplomats taking up new posts in New Zealand.

Officials are working to implement these changes as quickly as possible and we expect the changes to partners, other essential workers and diplomats will be in effect by the end of next week, with the maritime changes in place later in June.

Iain Lees-Galloway said the Government will continue to review the way we manage our border as New Zealand recovers from COVID-19.

"We are working on a longer-term border strategy and we are exploring how we can create an isolation system that could support the further opening of New Zealand's borders, for example for current holders of temporary work visas and international students, while continuing to effectively manage health risks from overseas arrivals," said Iain Lees-Galloway.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)