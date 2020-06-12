Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hansa Cequity releases the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in India

Hansa Cequity, a leading Indian Customer Data Analytics, and MarTech firm, part of the RK Swamy Hansa Group, has released the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in Indian companies.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:08 IST
Hansa Cequity releases the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in India
Hansa Cequity. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Hansa Cequity, a leading Indian Customer Data Analytics, and MarTech firm, part of the RK Swamy Hansa Group, has released the India MX Report 2020 - The state of Marketing Experience in Indian companies. Marketing Experience (MX) - The next competitive battleground for brands

Today, all products are conversations. Be it product-driven brands or service-driven brands, they are more and more differentiated by their experiences. Companies or brands that deliver memorable experiences to customers keep gaining market share and improve stickiness with their customers.

When companies want to improve their CX scores, marketing experience scores play a pivotal role in making better CX happen. Marketing, therefore, is no more about communication alone or about that one big idea, that one television commercial, that one viral video, that one e-mailer or chatbot; it is increasingly about orchestrating an exemplary marketing experience across touchpoints.

It is also not about narrowly deploying MarTech, as tools or platforms just don't deliver experiences by themselves. It is also not enough to just buy and implement a stack or technology platform once, as a customer's relationship with a firm changes over time. Marketing requires a fusion of imagination, technology, and process orientation. This study, one-of-its-kind in India, attempts to benchmark Marketing Experience (MX) in over 100 companies across different industries that Hansa Cequity has researched and studied in detail, using data available in the public domain and our proprietary research & analysis.

Hansa Cequity has tried to provide a blueprint and a benchmark index of different areas of MX that industries are leading or lagging in, which can further be used to enhance Marketing Experience (MX) thereby improving customer experience. In addition, Hansa Cequity sees a positive impact on EBITDA, when MX is implemented and orchestrated well by firms. Top five key findings of the report

1. Investing in a wide variety of marketing experience-oriented stacks/technology can impact customer experience positively. 2. Only 30 per cent of the marketing stacks/technology are being leveraged for enhanced MX representing a huge opportunity for differentiating marketing experience

3. Data & Analytics MX is not effectively leveraged beyond tracking media investments and insights. 4. Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) which is the data component of the MX stack is least invested by many firms.

5. Connected Marketing Experiences can have an impact on EBITA growth of over 25 per cent for companies. "While there are many Mar-Tech tools/Platforms in companies, we tried to understand, and research why are only a handful of companies providing world-class Marketing Experiences (MX). We, at Hansa Cequity, have tried to provide a blueprint and a benchmark index of different areas of MX that industries are leading or lagging in, which can further be used to enhance Marketing Experience (MX) thereby improving customer experience. In addition, we do see a positive impact on EBITDA, when MX is implemented and orchestrated well by firms. Marketing of tomorrow requires a fusion of imagination, technology, and process orientation," said S Swaminathan, Co-founder & CEO Hansa Cequity.

"This report attempts to provide the answer to some key questions that marketers are looking for like what are the most popular marketing experience-oriented tech stack categories across industries, which industries are leaders and which one are laggards in adopting MX technologies and how efficiently are industry leaders using their MX-oriented technology investments," said Neeraj Pratap, COO, Hansa Cequity. The world of marketing is changing with millions of dollars being now spent on marketing and advertising technologies. Globally, this is estimated to be a USD 45-55 billion-dollar market opportunity.

In India, over USD 100-150 million dollars is spent every year on many marketing & advertising technologies, and this is only expected to increase over the coming decade. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

The Squad in the spotlight: AOC, progressive peers face primary challenges of their own

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezs stunning upset over a member of the Democratic congressional leadership in 2018 made her a household name and inspired similar insurgent campaigns around the United States.Now the democratic socialist from New York...

19 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur

A total of 19 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 385 on Friday, said the state government. Out of the total, 312 are active cases.A total of nine cases were reported fr...

Ex-Trump adviser Flynn, Justice Department to push appeals court to drop lying charge

President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Justice Department will team up on Friday in an unprecedented legal battle to force a federal judge to dismiss a criminal charge of lying to which Flynn has al...

Japan court backs Karpeles conviction for data manipulation

A Japanese high court on Thursday upheld a lower courts decision that the French head of Mt Gox, a Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange that went bankrupt after a massive hacking attack, was guilty of manipulating electronic data but not embezzleme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020