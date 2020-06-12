Authority may take all step for early completion of fertilizer projects: Mandaviya

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting with officers of Department of Fertilizers on the progress of revival of 5 Fertilizers plants through video conference.

These include Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL): Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri); Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) and Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL). Senior officers from RFCL, HURL and TFL looking after the revival of these 5 fertilizers plants attended the meeting.

While reviewing the physical and financial progress of all the above fertilizer plants, Shri Mandaviya directed that the concerned authority may take all possible step for early completion of the projects.

Shri Mandaviya was informed that the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has already achieved 99.53 % of physical progress and there has been some delay in completion of a small component of physical work due to COVID-19. It is expected that urea production will commence by the end of September 2020.

Similarly, the Minister was told that Gorakhpur, Sindri, Barauni fertilizer plants have achieved 77%, 70% and 69% of physical progress respectively. It is expected that Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri plants will be completed before May 2021. He was also informed that the currently Pre-project activities are in progress in the Talcher Fertilizer Plants in Odisha. He was also told that these projects are being pursued vigorously despite challenges posed by Covid-19 causing some delays.

Government of India had announced New Investment Policy (NIP), 2012 to facilitate fresh investment in the urea sector and to make India self-sufficient in the urea sector. Under NIP, 2012, GOI is reviving the above referred 5 closed fertilizer plants of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd. (HFCL). The Five Public Sector Units under revival are:-

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL)

Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL)

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri)

(With Inputs from PIB)