Left Menu
Development News Edition

Authority may take all step for early completion of fertilizer projects: Mandaviya

Similarly, the Minister was told that Gorakhpur, Sindri, Barauni fertilizer plants have achieved 77%, 70% and 69% of physical progress respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:15 IST
Authority may take all step for early completion of fertilizer projects: Mandaviya
Shri Mandaviya was informed that the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has already achieved 99.53 % of physical progress and there has been some delay in completion of a small component of physical work due to COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting with officers of Department of Fertilizers on the progress of revival of 5 Fertilizers plants through video conference.

These include Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL): Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri); Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) and Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL). Senior officers from RFCL, HURL and TFL looking after the revival of these 5 fertilizers plants attended the meeting.

While reviewing the physical and financial progress of all the above fertilizer plants, Shri Mandaviya directed that the concerned authority may take all possible step for early completion of the projects.

Shri Mandaviya was informed that the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has already achieved 99.53 % of physical progress and there has been some delay in completion of a small component of physical work due to COVID-19. It is expected that urea production will commence by the end of September 2020.

Similarly, the Minister was told that Gorakhpur, Sindri, Barauni fertilizer plants have achieved 77%, 70% and 69% of physical progress respectively. It is expected that Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri plants will be completed before May 2021. He was also informed that the currently Pre-project activities are in progress in the Talcher Fertilizer Plants in Odisha. He was also told that these projects are being pursued vigorously despite challenges posed by Covid-19 causing some delays.

Government of India had announced New Investment Policy (NIP), 2012 to facilitate fresh investment in the urea sector and to make India self-sufficient in the urea sector. Under NIP, 2012, GOI is reviving the above referred 5 closed fertilizer plants of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd. (HFCL). The Five Public Sector Units under revival are:-

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL)

Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL)

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri)

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

14 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total count 27

Fourteen more people, including 11 women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27, an official said. Of the fresh patients, 12 had recently returned from Maharashtra and two from...

UN regrets Trump move against ICC, says court must be protected

The U.N. human rights office on Friday regretted the impact that U.S. sanctions authorised by President Donald Trump may have on trials and investigations under way at the International Criminal Court ICC, saying its independence must be pr...

IMF approves US$111.06m to bring COVID-19 emergency support to Rwanda

The IMF approved US111.06 million SDR80.1 million, a second disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility RCF bringing the total IMF COVID-19 emergency support to Rwanda to US 220.46 million to help the urgent balance of payment needs stemmi...

Official: Bomb explodes in Kabul mosque, at least 4 killed

A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in west Kabul killing at least four people and wounding an unknown number of others, an Afghan government official said. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian had no additional details about the expl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020