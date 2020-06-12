Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decriminalising minor offences apt strategy to revive biz sentiment: Assocham

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:52 IST
Decriminalising minor offences apt strategy to revive biz sentiment: Assocham

The Centre's decision to decriminalise minor offences is an "apt COVID-19 response strategy" towards the revival of business sentiment in the country, industry body Assocham said on Friday. Earlier this week, the finance ministry had proposed to decriminalise minor offences, including those relating to cheque bounce and repayment of loans, in as many as 19 legislations.

"The initiative of the finance ministry for decriminalisation of minor offences which are not mala-fide and may have occurred inadvertently in complying with lengthy procedures under different laws, is an apt COVID-19 response strategy to revive the business sentiment," Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said in a statement. He said the chamber would reach out to all its members and different sectoral national councils to respond to the finance ministry's proposals for decriminalisation of minor corporate offences.

In view of the sense of urgency being shown for reforms measures, especially after outbreak of the pandemic, "we expect the process of stakeholders' consultation to be completed expeditiously and amendments in laws brought in soon", he added. He further said the government must be complimented that the measures announced under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives are being implemented with the required earnest and speed. "This has been shown in the recent agri reforms, some of which are brought in through ordinance routes." Sood said that the underlying principle of reducing the burden of compliance and restoring trust in businesses, is well taken by India Inc, which would feel encouraged in this difficult time of global pandemic. The ministry had proposed to decriminalise minor offences in legislations such as Negotiable Instruments Act, SARFAESI Act, LIC Act, PFRDA Act, RBI Act, NHB Act, Banking Regulation Act and Chit Funds Act.

The other legislations identified for suitable amendments to decriminalise minor offences are Insurance Act, Payment and Settlements Systems Act, NABARD Act, State Financial Corporations Act, Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, and Factoring Regulation Act. The Ministry will take a final view on the proposal after receiving feedback from the stakeholders who can send their comments by June 23..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese capital reports new coronavirus cases for second day

Chinas capital reported two new coronavirus infections on Friday, a day after it declared its first case in nearly two months, prompting officials to delay plans for some students to return school.The new cases, from a different part of Bei...

COVID-19 disruptions to keep dairy industry's revenue flat in 2020-21: Report

Weak demand for value-added products VAPs following disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic may lead to flat revenue growth of the Indian dairy industry in the current financial year, according to a report. Sales of VAPs, such as ice...

Scotland, Wales call for extension to EU status quo transition

The leaders of Scotland and Wales called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday to extend the transition period with the European Union, saying the coronavirus crisis had made meeting the year-end deadline extraordinarily reckles...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares stem losses, oil gains as fresh lockdown fears fade

Global shares pared losses on Friday while oil prices reversed course and edged higher as fears of fresh lockdowns of economies to combat the coronavirus faded.In Europe, the STOXX 600 Index snapped a four-day losing streak to add 1.0. Fran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020