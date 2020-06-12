Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exempt tech workers from proposed visa restrictions in US: Nasscom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:00 IST
Exempt tech workers from proposed visa restrictions in US: Nasscom

IT industry body Nasscom on Friday sought exemption for technology workers from restrictions that may be imposed in the US, saying such staff is playing an essential role in keeping critical infrastructure operating in America. The statement comes amid reports that the US is considering suspension of a number of employment visas including the H-1B - which is much sought-after among Indian IT professionals - in view of the massive unemployment in America due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nasscom said as businesses reopen, it is important for the US to access talent critical to the recovery phase, and American enterprises need access to essential technology workers who are keeping critical infrastructure operating. "These include healthcare, hospitals and online services and playing key roles to develop treatments for this disease -- to name a few vital services. Highly skilled workers on non-immigrant visas (NIVs) such as H-1Bs and L-1s, are playing critical roles in the delivery of these services and the development of these products," Nasscom said in a statement. It added that without their continued contributions, "the economic pain would worsen, industry would slow, and the timeline for a treatment and cure could lengthen".

"Given this, we seek exemption for technology workers as essential workers, from any restrictions that may be imposed in a second White House Proclamation. Priorities established by DHS' CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) that designates key categories of ICT workers as essential service, should help define the types of essential workers," it said. Nasscom stated that demand for high-tech skills remains strong among employers in the US labour market, even amidst the current COVID-19 crisis. Unemployment rate for computer occupations (those most common amongst H-1B visa holders) declined from 3 per cent in January 2020 to 2.5 per cent in May 2020, while unemployment rate for all other occupations grew from 4.1 per cent in January 2020 to 13.5 per cent in May 2020, it said. Also, in the 30-day period ending May 13, 2020, there were over 6,25,000 active job vacancy postings advertised online for jobs in common computer occupations, including those most common to H-1B visa holders, Nasscom said citing analysis of Bureau of Labour Statistics' Current Population Survey by the National Foundation for American Policy. "The data raises significant questions about using the argument of unemployment rate for computer professionals to justify the new restrictions on H-1B visa holders and international students working on optional practical training (OPT)," it said. The industry body said non-immigrant visa programmes like the H1-B and L-1 enable the US businesses to bridge the STEM skills deficit and access skilled tech workforce not available locally, thereby ensuring they can deliver on projects that keep them on the leading-edge of global competitiveness.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Women's game in great spot, men need new champions - Cahill

Womens tennis is currently in a great place with a flurry of new champions while the mens circuit needs its younger generation to break through and win Grand Slams, Australian coach Darren Cahill has told Reuters.World number one Australian...

Indian GM Harikrishna to feature in Magnus Carlsen Tour

Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna will feature in the Magnus Carlsen Tour later this month after he was invited to be a part of the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters tournament. World champion Carlsen heads the elite 12-player field for...

All northeastern states to have e-office: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday the e-office project, to be implemented in all northeastern states, will fulfil the vision of minimum government, maximum governance and boost transparency and citizen-centric delivery mechanism....

Mumbai: 126 cancer patients recover from COVID-19 infection

As many as 126 cancer patients, who had tested COVID-19 positive, and were undergoing treatment at the city-based National Sport Complex of India NSCI, have recovered from the infection and discharged till Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020