Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandaviya reviews progress in revival of fertiliser plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:33 IST
Mandaviya reviews progress in revival of fertiliser plants

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday directed that revival of five fertiliser plants across different states should be completed at the earliest. The Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers held a meeting with officers of the Department of Fertilizers through video conference to review the progress in revival of these five plants, an official statement said.

These plants include Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Ltd (HURL), Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri; Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) and Talcher Fertilizers Limited (TFL).  Senior officers from RFCL, HURL and TFL looking after revival of these five plants attended the meeting. Mandaviya directed the authorities concerned to take all possible step for early completion of the projects.

The minister was informed that RFCL has achieved 99.53 per cent of physical progress and there has been some delay in completion of small components of physical work due to COVID-19. "It is expected that urea production will commence by the end of September, 2020," the statement said.

Similarly, the minister was told that Gorakhpur, Sindri, Barauni fertiliser plants have achieved 77 per cent, 70 per cent and 69 per cent of physical progress respectively.  "It is expected that Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri plants will be completed before May 2021," the statement said. He was also informed that pre-project activities are in progress in the Talcher fertilizer Plants in Odisha.

The government had announced New Investment Policy (NIP), 2012 to facilitate fresh investment in urea sector and to make India self-sufficient in the urea sector.   Under NIP, 2012, the Centre is reviving these 5 closed fertilizer plants of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd. (HFCL)..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Burundi's president-elect to take power immediately after death of former leader

Burundis constitutional court has agreed that president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye should be sworn in immediately following the death of former leader Pierre Nkurunziza, the government said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.The co...

Hindalco Q4 profit drops 43pc, scales down capex plans

Hindalco Industries, which posted a 43.2 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 668 crore for the last quarter of 2019-20 due to lower income on Friday, said it will cut down capital expenditure and maintain debt level till the coron...

Japan aims to launch coronavirus contact tracking app next week

Japan aims to launch a smartphone app based on technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google next week to help curb the spread of coronavirus by tracking close contact with those infected, the health ministry said on Friday.Smartphones...

TN CM warns of action on those spreading rumours on stricter lockdown

Denying that his government was planning stricter lockdown,Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Friday said false news was being spread over announcing another shutdown and warned of stern legal action on those spreading such rumours...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020