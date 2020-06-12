Business briefs
HDFC Bank extends campaign to rural India Mumbai: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday extended its consumption-oriented 'summer treats' campaign to rural India as well. Through a network of 1 lakh village level entrepreneurs, the lender is offering discounts on processing fees for loans and reduced EMIs as well, a statement said.
* * * * * * Cantabil Retail to sell products on e-commerce portals * Cantabil Retail India on Friday announced its products will be sold on e-commerce platforms and it has tied up with Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Snapdeal. The listed company already has a presence through 300 stores.
