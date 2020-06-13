Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbnb, NYC agree to end their fight over host data-sharing

A judge issued a preliminary injunction siding with Airbnb in 2019. "Illegal hotel operators who flout the law at the expense of working New Yorkers have no place in our neighborhoods,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-06-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 01:06 IST
Airbnb, NYC agree to end their fight over host data-sharing
Image Credit: Pixabay

Airbnb and New York City will settle their fight over a law that sought to limit housing rental increases by requiring short-term rental platforms to share information about their listings, the two sides announced Friday. Under the agreement, the San Francisco-based Airbnb will dismiss its federal lawsuit against the city and the New York City Council will amend a 2018 law that required home-sharing platforms to provide detailed data on all their listings.

Under the amended law, home-sharing companies will still be required to provide information including addresses and names of hosts, but the law will apply only to listings that offer an entire home or that allow three or more guests to stay at one time. The data will have to be provided on a quarterly basis, not monthly, as the local law originally required.

The law is intended to crack down on people who use Airbnb to run makeshift hotels. Critics say the de facto hotels push up rents for New Yorkers by diminishing available properties. "Illegal hotel operators who flout the law at the expense of working New Yorkers have no place in our neighborhoods," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "Finally, we'll have the critical information we need to preserve affordable housing and keep our communities protected." Airbnb spokesman Christopher Lehane said, "We have long wanted to work with New York City on an effective regulatory framework, including information sharing — this agreement achieves that." Airbnb had sued the city over the broader data-sharing law it passed in 2018 that would have required information on all hosts, citing privacy concerns. A judge issued a preliminary injunction siding with Airbnb in 2019.

TRENDING

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast, media mogul Byron Allen reach carriage deal; Los Angeles movie theaters fail to get green light to reopen and more

Health News Roundup: California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones; U.S. CDC reports 1,994,283 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher but indexes mark worst week since March selloff

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday as bargain hunters stepped back into the market following sharp losses a day earlier, but all three major indexes suffered their biggest weekly percentage declines since March. The days trading was marked ...

COVID-19 cases count in Bangladesh rises by 3,471 to 81,523

Dhaka Bangladesh, June 13 SputnikANI The number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has increased by 3,471 to 81,523 in the past 24 hours, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research confirmed on Friday amid relaxed coronaviru...

California examines Amazon's business practices - WSJ

California investigators are examining Amazon.com Incs business practices as part of an inquiry into the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.The states review focuses at least in part ...

Over 40,000 students benefiting from online classes in Baramulla amid COVID-19 crisis

Schools in Baramulla with the assistance of the District Administration are conducting online classes for its students, who are now forced to remain at home with schools closed due to COVIE-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Chief Education Offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020