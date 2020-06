580 Indians stranded in Kuwait return home

Nearly 600 Indian nationals stuck in Kuwait returned home on Saturday by two special flight operated by the Gulf nation, airport officials here said

As many as 580 passengers who arrived here hailed from different parts of Andhra Pradesh including Nellore and were later taken in special buses arranged by the AP government after completion of immigration and Customs formalities, they said

The stranded Indians arrived by two Kuwait Airways relief flights on Saturday morning and later left for the neighboring state, where the required COVID-19 health protocols including quarantining, would be done, the officials added.