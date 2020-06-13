580 Indians stranded in Kuwait return home

580 Indians stranded in Kuwait return homePTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:18 IST
Nearly 600 Indian nationals stuck-in Kuwait returned home on Saturday by two special flights operated by the Gulf nation, airport officials here said
As many as 580 passengers who arrived here hailed from different parts of Andhra Pradesh including Nellore and were later taken in special buses arranged by the AP government after completion of immigration and Customs formalities, they said
The stranded Indians arrived by two Kuwait Airways relief flights on Saturday morning and later left for the neighboring state, where the required COVID-19 health protocols including quarantining, would be done, the officials added.
