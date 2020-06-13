Not in favour of reduction in MSP for crops: Gadkari

Not in favour of reduction in MSP for crops: GadkariPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 19:23 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he is not in favour of a reduction in the minimum support price (MSP) for crops
The minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME said he has always stood and advocated looking for various ways and means to increase farmers' income, including through alternative usage of their crops like paddy/rice, wheat, sugarcane
In an official statement, the minister went on to assert that he himself was present when increase in minimum support price was announced, hence there was no question of him standing for MSP reduction. PTI RSN NAM BAL
