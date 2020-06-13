RBI approves Kaizad Bharucha's re-appointment as HDFC Bank Executive Dir

HDFC Bank on Saturday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Executive Director of the bank for three years

"We wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India, vide its communication dated June 12, 2020, has accorded its approval to the bank for re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Executive Director of the bank for a period of three years with effect from June 13, 2020," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing

Bharucha's re-appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank, it added.