European shares slide on fears of second coronavirus wave

European shares slide on fears of second coronavirus waveReuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 12:44 IST
European shares tumbled on Monday as concerns of the second wave of coronavirus infections grew with Beijing reporting a record number of new cases, while underwhelming economic data from China also weighed on sentiment.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 2.4%, slipping further from its 5.7% fall last week, with the exporter-heavy German index leading declines. Global stock markets also began the week on a glum note as the recent outbreak in Beijing, which has been traced to a wholesale food market, revived fears of the economic damage from the health crisis.
Among stocks, BP slid 5% as it said it would incur an up to $17.5 billion writedown in the value of its assets after lowering its long-term oil and gas price outlook in expectation of an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels.
ALSO READ
Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed
PNB cuts repo-linked lending rate by 40 bps to 6.65 pc
ICICI Bank cuts interest rate on saving deposits by 25 bps
Chinese envoy to Britain says Beijing is not suppressing Hong Kong activists
Top US lawmaker slams 'Chinese aggression' against India, urges Beijing to 'respect norms'