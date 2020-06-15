Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pound sinks to 2-week lows on fears of second virus wave, Brexit meeting eyed

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:38 IST
Pound sinks to 2-week lows on fears of second virus wave, Brexit meeting eyed

Sterling sank against the dollar and euro on Monday as fears of a second wave of coronavirus hit risk sentiment and global markets, with investors also nervous ahead of a key meeting on Brexit negotiations.

A fresh coronavirus outbreak in China and rising infection numbers in the United States - even as major economies have begun lifting lockdowns - put financial markets on the backfoot at the start of the week, with selling of stocks and risk currencies across the board. The pound also took a beating, falling for a third straight session, and down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.2501 by 0751 GMT. In Asian tradnig hours earlier, it fell as low as $1.2455 - its lowest since June 1.

It also fell 0.2% to the euro, at 81.91 pence. "The pound remains highly sensitive to changes in the external risk environment and is likely to continue trading on a corrective path lower in line with cross-asset markets," said Viraj Patel, FX and global macro strategist at Arkera.

"The curveball provided by intensified Brexit talks today is unlikely to offset the gloomy outlook - however we expect the pound to remain sensitive to any headline Brexit risks over the coming weeks." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will join a video-conference with EU leaders on Monday, keen to make headway in negotiations on a future EU-UK relationship, but officials in Brussels expect no breakthrough in the Brexit deadlock.

Britain's Mail on Sunday reported that Johnson would use the meeting to "bang the table", pressing the 27-nation European Union to aim for an agreement by the end of the summer and not to use the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to drag its feet. However, officials in Brussels said the afternoon discussion with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the heads of the European Council and European Parliament was a long-scheduled stock-taking exercise, not a negotiation.

"We are sceptical that the two sides will find a breakthrough in the deadlocked negotiations especially on a possible extension of the transition period, which expires at the end of the year," said Lars Sparresø Merklin, senior analyst, FX strategy in a note to clients. "This extension needs to be agreed upon before 1 July if the two sides should be able to extend the transition period at a later stage in the fall."

Speculators reduced their net short position on the pound in the week to last Tuesday, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. This week, investors also will look ahead to the Bank of England's meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to announce a fresh increase of at least 100 billion pounds ($126 billion) in its bond-buying firepower.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the British central bank had to be ready to do more to help the country's economy because of the risk of long-term damage caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

President urges SAPS to track down murderers of women and children

South Africa is under siege, with the number of women dying in the hands of men increasing since the easing of lockdown regulations under level 3, President Cyril Ramaphosa noted. The President has since called for South Africans to end th...

Drive-in worship adopted by church in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 15 PTI A church here organised a unique drive-in worship allowing visitors to perform Sunday service without breaking the social distancing norm in view of the coronavirus spread. The Sunday mass was divided in five service ...

FEATURE-Afghanistan hires lockdown jobless to boost Kabul's water and trees

By Shadi Khan Saif KABUL, June 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Gul Mohammad was making a good living as a private van-driver, until Afghanistan went into lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and his work dried up.Now, instea...

EasyJet resumes flying with COVID-19 measures in place

EasyJet aircraft took to the skies for the first time since March 30 on Monday, as the British carrier resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after weeks of lockdown. Passengers, who under easyJets new rules must wear face masks,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020