Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sahara Group says no layoffs; gives salary hikes, promotions to employees despite COVID pressure

Further, it said that there will be no layoffs of workers from any of its business vertical due to the coronavirus situation. The Sahara Group is also planning to recruit from people who have recently migrated back to Uttar Pradesh from different states in the wake of pandemic and they will be appointed at local level based on their qualifications in various business activities of the group, a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:19 IST
Sahara Group says no layoffs; gives salary hikes, promotions to employees despite COVID pressure

Even as COVID-related layoffs and salary cuts ensued across sectors, the Sahara Group on Monday said it has given pay hikes and promotions to its employees. Further, it said that there will be no layoffs of workers from any of its business vertical due to the coronavirus situation.

The Sahara Group is also planning to recruit from people who have recently migrated back to Uttar Pradesh from different states in the wake of pandemic and they will be appointed at local level based on their qualifications in various business activities of the group, a company statement said. It, however, said that economic activities have been adversely affected because of lockdown and the group is facing an unprecedented situation.  Despite hardships, the Sahara Group said "it has taken a strong decision of not laying off any of its worker from any of its business vertical due to the  pandemic", and added that all the workers will continue to work with full security.

Based on productivity, the company said it has given one cadre promotion to its 4,05,874 field workers. Along with this, as many as 4,808 office workers were given promotion with salary increment, the statement said. The Sahara Group has 14 lakh workers associated with its various business verticals.

Also, the group has appealed to all the small and big organisations to give paramount importance to the livelihood of every employee working under them.  "Undoubtedly, it is a difficult phase for everyone, yet as the guardians of our employees it is the responsibility of us all to see that the families of workers don't go through any livelihood crisis. If we take care of them, it will be a great contribution of all our business organisations to the interest of humanity, society and nation at such a difficult time," it added. Earlier in April, Sahara chief Subrata Roy had assured full support to all workers, customers and investors of his group in dealing with the pandemic and had urged everyone to strictly follow the government guidelines on the nationwide lockdown as individual soldiers in this fight.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. senators ask Pentagon if $1 billion in Afghan aid was cut

Two Democratic senators on Monday asked U.S. Defense Secretary Mike Esper what happened to 1 billion in aid for Afghanistan the Trump administration said it would cut nearly three months ago, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.Senato...

EXPLAINER-What do new U.S. sanctions mean for Syria?

The toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Syria take effect this week, increasing the pressure on President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with a deepening economic crisis after a decade of war.Washington says sanctions will help hold Assad and hi...

2 officials of Indian High Commission arrested in Pak

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Pakistans capital Islamabad, according to media reports here. A BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the c...

18 migrants hurt as bus overturns in UP's Kanpur

A bus with 64 migrants on board overturned after a tyre burst on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Monday, resulting in injuries to 18 peoplePolice said the bus was on its way to Bihars Muzaffarpaur from Delhi when its driver lost control...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020