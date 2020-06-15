Flight with 177 stranded Indians lands at Chandigarh airport
They will be quarantined as per government protocols, they said. All logistic arrangements were made by the Chandigarh airport as per the current guidelines for handling operations during the COVID-19 pandemic..PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:05 IST
A special IndiGo flight from Dubai with 177 stranded Indians on board landed at the Chandigarh International airport on Monday. The flight 'IGO 1428' had 168 passengers from Punjab; two each from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh; and one from Uttarakhand, airport officials said.
All passengers were screened for coronavirus by a team of doctors from the Punjab Health Department. After their screening, the passengers were received by respective state government representatives. They will be quarantined as per government protocols, they said.
All logistic arrangements were made by the Chandigarh airport as per the current guidelines for handling operations during the COVID-19 pandemic..
