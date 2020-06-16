Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico begins reopening even as cases, deaths remain high

Mexico began more re-openings of businesses shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, even as deaths and new cases continued at an unbroken pace. More importantly for the economy of the twin resorts, restaurants were allowed to open as were sports fishing charters, but with capacity restriction. "People should continue complying with sanitary measure like face masks, using hand sanitising gel, keeping a safe distance and taking temperatures outside businesses," said Los Cabos Health Director Adán Monroy.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 16-06-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 07:17 IST
Mexico begins reopening even as cases, deaths remain high

Mexico began more re-openings of businesses shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, even as deaths and new cases continued at an unbroken pace. The Health Department said total confirmed cases rose by 3,427 to 150,264, and confirmed deaths rose by 439 to 17,580. Both numbers are clearly undercounts.

Federal health officials have said Mexico is on a sort of a plateau and there is no clear evidence of any sustained decrease in cases. But President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that greater Mexico City, which has been worst-hit by the coronavirus, was seeing “a slight decrease, not as much as we would like, but it is now declining.” The new numbers came on Monday as officials in Baja California Sur announced a partial re-opening of tourist resorts. Cancun already partly reopened last week. The tourism secretary of Baja California Sur, Luis Humberto Araiza, trumpeted Monday that the state's tourism industry “is back,” even though hotels, restaurants and beaches will be allowed to operate at only 30 per cent capacity.

In the Baja California Sur resort of Los Cabos, beaches began opening on Monday with limited hours. Police officers stationed at the El Medano beach Cabo San Lucas told the first bathers “please maintain your distance,” as the sandy expanse opened from 10 am to 6 pm. Some sunbathers were scattered over the resort's most popular beach, though nothing like the times before the coronavirus pandemic. More importantly for the economy of the twin resorts, restaurants were allowed to open as were sports fishing charters, but with capacity restriction.

"People should continue complying with sanitary measure like face masks, using hand sanitising gel, keeping a safe distance and taking temperatures outside businesses," said Los Cabos Health Director Adán Monroy. However, local union leader Esteban Vargas Juárez said only about 35 per cent of the resort's tourism employees were back at work.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

US reducing number of troops in Germany to 25K, confirms Trump

The United States will reduce its troop strength in Germany from the nearly 52,000 at present to 25,000, President Donald Trump has said here. In an interaction with reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump attributed the move to high ...

Manfred: MLB season no longer certainty

Five days after saying he was 100 percent certain a Major League Baseball season would be played, commissioner Rob Manfred expressed a different sentiment Monday. Manfreds latest comments drew a fiery reaction from Major League Baseball Pla...

U.S. accuses Venezuela's Maduro of seeking to rig upcoming vote

The U.S. government on Monday accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of illegally installing a new national electoral council to oversee parliamentary elections due to take place later this year.Venezuelas Supreme Court, which is domin...

WHO chief to speak at top Chinese university graduation ceremony

The director-general of the World Health Organization is scheduled to give a commencement speech to students at the elite Tsinghua University in Beijing, amid accusations from the United States that he is biased towards China. Tedros Adhano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020