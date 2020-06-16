Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fans of English Football Can Score With Cloudbet's Zero Margin Campaign

For each of this season's remaining 92 EPL matches, the pioneering bitcoin sportsbook offers 1,000 customers odds with zero margin, essentially giving up its commission -- aka "juice" -- on these bets to guarantee customers best price and maximise their winnings. "Just because the games will have zero fans in the stadium doesn't mean it has to be zero fun," a Cloudbet spokesman said.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 11:01 IST
Fans of English Football Can Score With Cloudbet's Zero Margin Campaign

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbet is celebrating the return of the English Premier League by guaranteeing football fans the best prices in the world. For each of this season's remaining 92 EPL matches, the pioneering bitcoin sportsbook offers 1,000 customers odds with zero margin, essentially giving up its commission -- aka "juice" -- on these bets to guarantee customers best price and maximise their winnings.

"Just because the games will have zero fans in the stadium doesn't mean it has to be zero fun," a Cloudbet spokesman said. "The best league on the planet deserves the best odds, and it's all possible because of crypto technology." Cloudbet has been making waves since relaunching in April following the biggest makeover in its seven-year history. While it has built a legacy as a trusted Bitcoin operator, the firm has taken a bold step toward making the new Cloudbet.com more accessible to non-crypto players with the addition of USDT betting, along with easy credit-card coin purchases. Zero margin bets are possible thanks to the substantial cost advantage Cloudbet enjoys as a crypto sportsbook from avoiding the processing fees fiat operators face. Cloudbet has long-standing "best odds" campaigns that feature margins as low as 2% on sports including soccer, basketball, NFL and MMA, while Cloudbet casino has hundreds of slots and a live-dealer experience with all classic table games.

Zero Margins Offer: • Bets on match result, Asian handicap or total goals for each EPL match to 1,000 players per game • Players can make multiple bets per match, provided total amount of potential winnings does not exceed equivalent value of 1,000 USD Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum or USDT • Only available in a window that opens up to 12 hours before each match and closes when player cap has been reached, or when match commences, whichever occurs first • For all news, including window openings, follow @Cloudbeton Twitter • Not available to players in US, UK, Hong Kong or Singapore The Cloudbet Story Cloudbet are proud pioneers of crypto betting. Born in 2013 with a trailblazing spirit, Cloudbet embraced blockchain technology to give players privacy and financial freedom like never before. With 10 million bets taken since, Cloudbet has earned a reputation as the most trusted and secure name in the crypto-gaming space. We're here to raise the game. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190874/Cloudbet_Zero_Image.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surged in Latin America, while the United States and China grappled with fresh outbreaks.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.04 million people have been rep...

Delhi's local health minister in hospital as infections surge in India

The health minister in Delhis state government checked into the hospital with high fever and was being tested for coronavirus on Tuesday as India reported more than 10,500 new infections that are threatening to overwhelm hospitals.India has...

Black smoke billowing from cruise ship docked near Tokyo

Black smoke was billowing Tuesday from a cruise ship docked at a port near Tokyo as dozens of firefighters and coast guard members battled to control it. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and the coast guard reported no inj...

Class 10, 12 students can skip pending board exams, to be marked as per pre-boards results: CICSE

The class 10 and 12 students of CICSE board can choose not to appear for pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment, according to top officials. The board had also submitted the prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020