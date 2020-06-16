Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss economy expected to shrink by worst rate in decades

Swiss gross domestic product will fall 6.2% this year, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said, the worst downturn since 1975, when the country was hit by the aftermath of the oil price shocks. Unemployment is forecast to rise to 3.8% this year, as foreign trade suffers, consumer spending shrinks and companies emerge slowly from shutdowns imposed to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:41 IST
Swiss economy expected to shrink by worst rate in decades
Representative Image

Switzerland's economy will suffer its worst downturn in decades during 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic damages output and jobs, the government said on Wednesday, but the downturn will be less severe than initially feared. Swiss gross domestic product will fall 6.2% this year, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said, the worst downturn since 1975, when the country was hit by the aftermath of the oil price shocks.

Unemployment is forecast to rise to 3.8% this year, as foreign trade suffers, consumer spending shrinks and companies emerge slowly from shutdowns imposed to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Still, the forecast was a slight improvement from the 6.7% downturn in GDP foreseen by the Swiss government's economists in their April statement and compares favorably with other European countries.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and (OECD) says Britain could suffer an 11.5% slump this year. Downturns of 11.4% are expected in France and 11.3% in Italy. The Swiss government expects a gradual recovery during the second half of 2020, provided a massive second wave of the disease along with severe restrictions that do not occur.

In 2021, SECO forecasts underlying economic growth of 4.9%, although unemployment will remain high by Swiss standards at 4.1%. "Switzerland's economy has been fairly resilient in an international comparison," said Gero Jung, chief economist at Mirabaud bank.

"Switzerland has been very quick to respond to the crisis, with the government's stimulus package being massive, totaling more than 60 billion francs ($63.22 billion) or close to 10% of domestic GDP," he said. More than 15 billion Swiss francs in emergency loans have also been handed out to nearly 130,000 businesses. Some 1.9 million people - or 37% of the workforce - have applied for short-time working compensation.

The Swiss lockdown to prevent the disease's spread was also less severe than in other countries, while the country's large pharmaceuticals sector has continued to thrive. ($1 = 0.9490 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed in violent face-off with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley

In a massive escalation of border tension, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Army said. It is perhaps...

EMERGING MARKETS-Fed boost helps stocks, Poland top gainer ahead of rate decision

Emerging markets stocks rose on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by the launch of the U.S. Federal Reserves corporate bond buying programme, but currencies lagged with investors still cautious about the speed of economic recovery. The M...

Assistance for foreign nationals impacted by COVID-19 programme announced

A programme to assist foreign nationals in serious hardship has been announced today by Foreign Minister Winston Peters, and Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Poto Williams.The Assistance for Foreign Nationals impacted by COV...

Taiwan jets 'drive away' intruding Chinese fighter plane, third intrusion in days

Taiwan air force jets drove away a Chinese fighter plane that briefly entered Taiwans air defence identification zone on Tuesday, the defence ministry said, reporting the third intrusion in a week. The single J-10 fighter was given radio wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020