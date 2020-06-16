Hamdard Laboratories India enters ready-to-drink segment

Hamdard Laboratories India on Tuesday announced its foray into the ready-to-drink segment with the launch of fruit juice flavours and milkshake under its popular RoohAfza umbrella brand. The company said it has launched RoohAfza Fusion with real fruit juices in five flavours of litchi, lemon, orange, pineapple and mango in a convenient ready to drink, Tetrapak format for the Indian market. Besides, Hamdard said its new RoohAfza Milkshake brings together the nutritional value of milk with the taste of RoohAfza. Hamdard Laboratories India Chief Mutawalli Hammad Ahmed said, "We have been receiving feedback that an overwhelming number of people drink RoohAfza with milk. “So we took it as a challenge to present the best combination of healthy and quality milk with the unique flavours of RoohAfza." PTI RKL ANSANS