Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamdard Laboratories India enters ready-to-drink segment

Hamdard Laboratories India on Tuesday announced its foray into the ready-to-drink segment with the launch of fruit juice flavours and milkshake under its popular RoohAfza umbrella brand. The company said it has launched RoohAfza Fusion with real fruit juices in five flavours of litchi, lemon, orange, pineapple and mango in a convenient ready to drink, Tetrapak format for the Indian market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:16 IST
Hamdard Laboratories India enters ready-to-drink segment

Hamdard Laboratories India on Tuesday announced its foray into the ready-to-drink segment with the launch of fruit juice flavours and milkshake under its popular RoohAfza umbrella brand. The company said it has launched RoohAfza Fusion with real fruit juices in five flavours of litchi, lemon, orange, pineapple and mango in a convenient ready to drink, Tetrapak format for the Indian market. Besides, Hamdard said its new RoohAfza Milkshake brings together the nutritional value of milk with the taste of RoohAfza. Hamdard Laboratories India Chief Mutawalli Hammad Ahmed said, "We have been receiving feedback that an overwhelming number of people drink RoohAfza with milk. “So we took it as a challenge to present the best combination of healthy and quality milk with the unique flavours of RoohAfza." PTI RKL ANSANS

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss economy could lose more $100 billion due to coronavirus - govt

Switzerlands economy could lose almost 100 billion Swiss francs 105 billion in output due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday. The government expects 2020 GDP to be around 652 billion francs, down fr...

Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed in scuffle with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops, the Army said. They said senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meet...

Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed in violent face-off with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley

In a massive escalation of border tension, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Army said. It is perhaps...

EMERGING MARKETS-Fed boost helps stocks, Poland top gainer ahead of rate decision

Emerging markets stocks rose on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by the launch of the U.S. Federal Reserves corporate bond buying programme, but currencies lagged with investors still cautious about the speed of economic recovery. The M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020