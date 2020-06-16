Vizitor - A Chandigarh Startup Helping Businesses Operate Post Lockdown

Chandigarh, India – Business Wire India Vizitor, a leader in the cloud-based visitor management system has announced a free touchless visitor management & contact tracing solution to help businesses reopen securely post lockdown. Vizitor provides businesses with a fully contactless screening and check-in process for their visitors. Vizitor is an easy-to-deploy solution to make sure your visitors and employees both are safe during this time of COVID-19. The Contactless method enables the businesses to safely operate and manage the return of their guests as well as employees amidst this COVID-19 pandemic. Vizitor is the first company in the market to provide businesses with a Health Mode which helps detect if a person came from a containment zone and Visitor screening with questions about recent health and temperature checks. Employees can manage visitors and can accept or deny admission of visitors according to their priority. With advanced facial recognition & Geo Attendance, employees can sign-in in a contactless manner ensuring safety of employees and guests. Currently, Vizitor is helping 250+ businesses globally to operate safely amidst this Pandemic. The list of clients includes some big names Shiprocket, Digicel, Redcarpet, Kazo, Axio Bio, Veolia in 15+ countries like India, USA, UK, Australia, Africa, Malaysia. Vizitor is also one of the four Indian startups selected for Y Combinator’s Startup School equity free $15k funding.

Vizitor is currently available on Web, Android, and iOS Platforms to make sure every business can access it. A business can easily understand and book a demo for the product via their official website: www.vizitorapp.com Commenting on this announcement, Gaurav Saini, Founder & CEO, Vizitor, said, “Currently, India is facing an accelerated growth in COVID-19 cases and at same time businesses have to open to sustain. We are trying as much as we can to contribute to society by leveraging the use of technology. Current scenarios for check-ins are manual and prone to spreading virus. Unless employees and visitors will not feel safe inside the workplace it’s difficult to re-open offices, so contactless visitor management and contact tracing solutions are the way forward for a safe & secure work environment.” In tier 2 and tier 3 cities, businesses are operating with minimum or no safety. Vizitor is enabling these businesses to extend their continuity by supporting the safe return of employees and visitors. Team is actively helping small organisations, Hospitals, and NGOs to upgrade from manual logbooks. Vizitor helps mitigate current and future risks by: • Eliminating the manual contact-based visitor check-in/out.

• Pre-Registering guests to know their health status. • Health questionnaire for a wellness check • Live Occupancy Monitoring • Appointments helps eliminate potential line-ups or crowds at reception • Contact Tracing with accurate time stamping of visitors & employees • COVID Mode which helps find if your guest has traveled through a containment-zone About Vizitor: Vizitor is one of the world's leading cloud-based visitor management system. With their headquarter based in Chandigarh, India. Vizitor is helping businesses operate securely. By using Vizitor, businesses can completely transform from a manual to a digital process lowering the risks of virus exposure. Having Vizitor installed on their premises, any business can start operating more efficiently, securely, and in a cost-effective manner. The platform comes feature-loaded and can work with almost any business.

Vizitor's vision is to help businesses fight COVID-19 while also helping them in scaling their business. Vizitor is already working with 250+ businesses and has helped them increase their productivity by almost 60%. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Touchless visitor management & contact tracing solution PWR PWR.