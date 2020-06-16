Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mankind Pharma to donate Rs 5 cr to families of policemen who die fighting COVID-19

Being the first line of defense for us after the health workers during COVID, they are getting highly exposed to this deadly disease. "Many have lost their life fighting the pandemic and protecting us. As a homage to them, the company has started a small fund of Rs 5 crore to support and care for the families of these lost warriors, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:10 IST
Mankind Pharma to donate Rs 5 cr to families of policemen who die fighting COVID-19

Drug firm Mankind Pharma on Tuesday said it will donate a total of Rs 5 crore to the families of policemen who die fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will donate Rs 3 lakh to each family of such warriors, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

The company has also donated ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicines to the states, it added. "Our police warrior has shown great bravery in fighting the unprecedented crisis without caring about their life. Being the first line of defense for us after the health workers during COVID, they are getting highly exposed to this deadly disease.

"Many have lost their life fighting the pandemic and protecting us. Their invaluable service to the nation and humanity will not be forgotten," Mankind Pharma CEO Rajeev Juneja said. As a homage to them, the company has started a small fund of Rs 5 crore to support and care for the families of these lost warriors, he added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Videos

Latest News

155 Indian companies account for $22 billion in investments in US: CII Study

A total of 155 companies with origins in India are responsible for generating over 22 billion dollars in investments and nearly 125,000 jobs across the United States, according to a new survey report released on Tuesday by the Confederation...

Attack on Titan Season 4 possible release in 2020, news characters to make beautiful ending

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 is undeniably a good news for the anime enthusiasts. It is likely to be premiered by the end of this year. Since its arrival was confirmed by a teaser in June last year, the anime enthusiasts are arden...

ANALYSIS-Cricket-COVID missteps topple Sandpaper-gate survivor Roberts

Friends in high places may have enabled Kevin Roberts surprise ascent to the top job at Cricket Australia in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, but he had few allies left when the knives came out during the coronavirus crisis.Cric...

US and Ghana launch Learning Radio Program in response to schools closure

On June 15, 2020, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan joined Ghanas Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in launching the Ghana Learning Radio Reading Program. Developed in response to the closure of over 25,000 prima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020