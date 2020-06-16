Mankind Pharma to donate Rs 5 cr to families of policemen who die fighting COVID-19

Drug firm Mankind Pharma on Tuesday said it will donate a total of Rs 5 crore to the families of policemen who die fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will donate Rs 3 lakh to each family of such warriors, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

The company has also donated ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medicines to the states, it added. "Our police warrior has shown great bravery in fighting the unprecedented crisis without caring about their life. Being the first line of defense for us after the health workers during COVID, they are getting highly exposed to this deadly disease.

"Many have lost their life fighting the pandemic and protecting us. Their invaluable service to the nation and humanity will not be forgotten," Mankind Pharma CEO Rajeev Juneja said. As a homage to them, the company has started a small fund of Rs 5 crore to support and care for the families of these lost warriors, he added.