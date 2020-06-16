Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB and Banco Sabadell join forces to support SMEs affected by COVID in Spain

The agreement includes a commitment to direct part of the new Banco Sabadell financing to investments promoting climate action, which is key to a green recovery following the pandemic.

EIB | Madrid | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:01 IST
EIB and Banco Sabadell join forces to support SMEs affected by COVID in Spain
Its support enables the EIB Group to expand its capacity to finance investment projects that have a higher risk profile owing to their structure or nature. Image Credit: Flickr

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is joining forces with Banco Sabadell to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – the businesses most affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. With this goal in mind, the EIB Group – via the European Investment Fund (EIF), its subsidiary specialising in venture capital for SMEs – has granted Banco Sabadell a €96 million guarantee for a loan securitisation portfolio, which will enable the Spanish bank to increase its lending capacity to offer €576 million in financing for the projects of Spanish companies, primarily the self-employed, SMEs and mid-caps.

The agreement includes a commitment to direct part of the new Banco Sabadell financing to investments promoting climate action, which is key to a green recovery following the pandemic. In concrete terms, the financing will go to projects focusing on improving companies' energy efficiency, driving renewable energies, refurbishing commercial buildings to reduce energy use and investments for purchasing low-emission commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment with low fuel consumption and a major environmentally friendly element.

The agreement was signed under the Investment Plan for Europe. Its support enables the EIB Group to expand its capacity to finance investment projects that have a higher risk profile owing to their structure or nature. Estimates indicate that this operation will make it possible to support over 1 400 companies employing around 79 000 people. Unicredit has provided advisory services for this financing transaction.

EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro, who is responsible for the EU bank's operations in Spain, stated: "Supporting SMEs and promoting green investments are both key elements of the EIB Group's response to driving the economic recovery following the coronavirus. This is why we are delighted to sign this new agreement with Sabadell, which will enable us to pass the advantages of our financing on to Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises at an extraordinarily difficult time while also fostering the development of clean projects contributing to the transition towards a low-carbon economy."

European Commission Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People Valdis Dombrovskis highlighted the following: "The European Commission and the European Investment Bank Group are working together to support the economic recovery following the coronavirus crisis. The more we protect businesses and jobs now, the faster the rebound will be. In addition, to support for SMEs, I am pleased to see that part of the financing will go to green projects such as renewable energy and the retrofitting of commercial buildings to reduce their energy use. The European Green Deal must be at the heart of our recovery strategy."

General Manager of Sabadell Spain Carlos Ventura welcomed the agreement: "The time has come for companies to regain the momentum lost after the economic shutdown and make a real commitment to a sustainable economy, making this agreement with the EIB a very important tool for the recovery process. We are very happy to have a long-standing partnership with this institution, as it benefits the economy of our country." Ventura also highlighted the diverse beneficiaries of these credit lines: "We are providing liquidity to sectors as diverse as agriculture, commercial vehicles and new, innovative companies."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Indore Student part of Team Hollo from the University of Hong Kong wins 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup World Champion

HONG KONG, June 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- Team Hollo, an iDendron incubatee from the University of Hong Kong HKU, won the 2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup World Champion with a mental health platform connecting a mobile app for users and a web appli...

Australia says pandemic prompts greater effort to revamp global bodies

Australia will take a more activist role in reshaping global bodies such as the World Health Organization WHO after the coronavirus pandemic dealt an unexpected blow to international stability, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.The WHOs ...

More investment in clean energy will help APAC recover from COVID-19 crisis: ADB

A greater investment in clean energy will contribute to Asia-Pacifics recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and make economies more resilient against future shocks, the Asian Development Bank ADB said on Tuesday. In view of the current scenario...

Assam reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, count rises to 4,319

With 10 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, the total positive cases rises to 4,319 in the state, said the state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 10 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam today. Three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020