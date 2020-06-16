Realtime Technology Adoption Indispensable in Healthcare, Learning, Gaming and Entertainment Sectors

Mumbai, June 16th, 2020: As the entire world has witnessed a rapid digital transformation due to the global pandemic Coronavirus, PubNub, a Silicon Valley Technology firm’s real-time digital technology is proving to be a boon for people in various sectors especially healthcare, education and gaming. Healthcare and education are the most critical and have been severely hit since the lockdown has come into effect in India. Nowadays, the Realtime messaging has become a necessity in today’s society. Realtime messaging refers to the distribution and delivery of messages that are designed to be consumed or otherwise used in real-time (i.e. as events occur and no later).

Realtime messaging on the web typically involves a system in which data is streamed or pushed to users or applications. It's also essential for autonomous, distributed, or "smart" devices that must work in tandem to achieve a common goal. Systems like those for environmental control and industrial process monitoring use real time messaging to drive processes, ensure awareness, and provide synchronous views of computing environments. PubNub operates the world's leading Realtime Communication Platform, which connects, delivers, and controls the data and logic used to power realtime applications at global scale for thousands of companies around the world including Swiggy, Apollo Hospitals and Cuemath. Their services embrace an array of features like notifications, organic interactions, and responsive chat, providing human-speed, real-time experiences. Each of these services ultimately gives people a way to continue their lives, careers, and plans with minimal disruption.

“PubNub believes that everyone, and every product will be dramatically changed by our “always-on” connection to the Internet. The need for always-on and real-time technology continues to grow, and COVID-19 only accelerated the rate of adoption and need for this technology. Real-time experiences will now get more real, and people will find fewer needs to travel to and from work, meetings, conferences, seminars, and other events. The online experience will meet, and eventually exceed, the “real world” experience. The online tools to collaborate will become far superior to people standing at a whiteboard.”, says Todd Greene, CEO PubNub. As a company, they have seen trends in the way people are adapting to remote life, thanks to customers that use their technology for all sorts of online experiences around the world. As life has migrated online, they have been ready to see the services people are using to effectively structure their days and keep life moving. They have seen how educators have leveraged remote learning applications in creative ways to reach and engage their students at their home; telemedicine services have allowed patients and doctors to communicate; live event services have ensured that life goes on in key ways and that cultural, social, and spiritual life can continue.

Virtual Learning Helping Students PubNub assists both academic and enterprise clients to ensure E-Learning services support organic, immediate interaction, to make sure all learning sessions are effective. Deep and meaningful collaborations with people are possible on any subject, whether academic, creative, and professional. In India, they have been working with leading players like Cuemath to enhance the experiences they are able to provide. E-Learning products built on a real-time communication platform can deliver truly interactive experiences that work reliably at scale, across any kind of internet-connected device. Instead of simply showing classroom videos, teachers can engage students online with virtual whiteboards, live webcasts, slideshows, and real-time quizzes As a company, they have seen trends in the way people are adapting to remote life, thanks to customers that use their technology for all sorts of online experiences around the world. As life has migrated online, they have been ready to see the services people are using to effectively structure their days and keep life moving. They have seen how educators have leveraged remote learning applications in creative ways to reach and engage their students at their home; telemedicine services have allowed patients and doctors to communicate; live event services have ensured that life goes on in key ways and that cultural, social, and spiritual life can continue. Over 104% growth in using Telemedicine since March We can expect that coordination of patient care will be a hot topic in 2020 for those in the healthcare industry. With realtime technologies and cost-saving approaches made possible by the new economy and machine learning and artificial intelligence, we can surmise that the focus on logistics and operations will only intensify to leverage these new opportunities and improve both patient care coordination and profit margins. The modern day telemedicine uses existing computing devices belonging to the patient or physician and cheap, self-owned equipment like smartphone cameras, wearable biosensors, etc., for gathering clinical data which make it easier to use without special training. Telemedicine will become a global reality, patients and caregivers can get medical help from experts halfway around the world. Just since March, PubNub has seen over 104% growth in usage by doctors and their patients. PubNub's telehealth solution has spurred on healthcare providers to create effective ways to communicate with their patients and deliver care in a way that makes it easy for everyone involved. They are currently working with leading healthcare providers like Apollo Healthcare and others to ensure their patients don't have to drive to clinics or hospitals and are able to leverage telehealth apps for routine check-ups, prescription refills, and mental health services.

Healthcare providers are constantly looking for ways to provide better patient care. This stems not only from the desire to have happy and healthy patients, but also from the business need to streamline operations to maximize profit, and to ensure customer satisfaction and retention. The advent of always-on technology and the mass-market adoption of such technologies and ways of living have spurred on healthcare providers to create ways to communicate with their patients and deliver care in a way that makes it easy for everyone involved. The recent telemedicine practices reduce travel expenses, saves time, reduces medical costs, provides easier access for the common man to specialist doctors without disrupting their daily responsibilities. It also makes the lifetime of healthcare providers easy by decreasing the load of missed appointments and cancellations, increasing revenue and patient load and improving follow up and health outcomes. Major Indian private sector players like NarayanaHrudayalaya, Apollo Telemedicine Enterprises, Escorts Heart Institute, and Aravind Eye Care, have taken significant forward steps in telehealth. Gaming And Relationships The advancement in chat functionality is changing the game, literally, where gamers are now able to experience and build real connections, relationships, friendships and communities. In a recent survey conducted by PubNub, 43 percent of gamers found friendship and/or love through the chat function while gaming. In addition, 40 percent of gamers were able to meet more people, love interests, and friends via gaming than in person. Chat has emerged as an extremely important function in a gamer's life. No longer, people play games merely for entertainment; for many of them it’s a serious calling. It is not surprising that people are finding deeper and meaningful relationships, through a common interest in online gaming. Realtime communications will continue to enhance this experience and offer greater opportunities for the development of these human connections. The survey found that 36 percent of respondents developed a lifelong friend through chat while gaming. More than 20 percent of those friendships have lasted at least five years and over three percent have persisted for more than two decades.

AI, Realtime Communication Platforms, and Realtime Technology: The Future for India Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are primarily about using machines to create insights. These insights can be "after the fact", by mining huge amounts of data and producing reports. But the real benefits of AL/ML emerge when insights occur in realtime, and can trigger actions. Imagine the benefits of an AI-based sentiment analysis engine that alerts a customer support rep during a chat about the customer's mood. Or a realtime analysis of a patient's symptoms when an AI is reading a patient's text chat while the doctor is asking questions. Only when AI and realtime technology are married together can the benefits of AL/ML really be realized. PubNub has built out-of-the-box integration into scores of AI/ML APIs for that very reason. A few examples include profanity detection, language translation, sentiment analysis, industrial pattern recognition, chat bots, and image moderation, to name a few.