Urea demand estimated at 170 L tn in Kharif season: Gowda

India's domestic demand and production of urea during the current Kharif season are estimated at 170 lakh tonnes and 130 lakh tonnes, respectively, and the shortfall will be met through imports, the government said on Tuesday. To ensure adequate supply of fertilizers to farmers during Kharif (summer crops) sowing season, Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda held a meeting with all the stakeholders of fertilizer industry through video conference, an official statement said. The requirement of urea during Kharif season is estimated at 170 lakh tonnes while production may be around 133 lakh tonnes, the minister said.

"The difference will be made available through imports. Already two global tenders have been floated and the department will continue to import urea to meet the requirements of farmers across the country," he said. India's total annual domestic demand of urea is over 300 lakh tonnes while production stands at around 240 lakh tonnes. Gowda thanked all the industry captains for their efforts to contain the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. "The crisis and consequent lockdown had thrown up several challenges which could have adversely impacted availability of fertilizers across the country. Fortunately, all of us were able to rise to the occasion and had ensured that fertilizer availability for the upcoming Kharif crop is comfortable," he said. Gowda said the demand for urea as well as phosphorus and potassic fertilizers would remain high on the forecast of good monsoon this year.

The DBT sales of both urea and P & K fertilisers have been significantly higher in the months of April, May & June this year, he said. Gowda informed that the availability of fertilizers have remained comfortable across the country so far, which was reported by various State Agriculture Departments during the last video conference held on June 9.

"Continuing the tradition of the last 6 years, I have a firm belief that there will be no scarcity of fertilizers this year also," he said. On the issue of fertilizers subsidy, Gowda said he was fully aware of the difficulty faced by fertilizer companies due to delay in payment of pending subsidy bills by the Department. "We are working with the Ministry of Finance to resolve the issues." The other major challenges being faced by industries such as shortage of laborers due to their migration to native places, restriction on import of skilled manpower and restriction on import of machinery/ equipment were discussed.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya discussed about coastal shipping for movement of fertilizers and also problems being faced by fertilizers industries at ports. Chhabilendra Roul, the secretary of the Department of Fertilisers, explained about efforts taken to resolve movement of fertilisers in coordination with the Railways ministry, state governments and other agencies.