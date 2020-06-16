Left Menu
Development News Edition

612,000 UK jobs go off payrolls amid COVID-19 lockdown

And, the number of people temporarily out of work, including furloughed or forced leave workers, rose by 6 million at the end of March into April, leading to a large fall in total hours worked. "The slowdown in the economy is now visibly hitting the labour market, especially in terms of hours worked," said Jonathan Athow, ONS Deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:43 IST
612,000 UK jobs go off payrolls amid COVID-19 lockdown

The number of people on company payrolls in the UK fell by 612,000 during the March to May period of the coronavirus lockdown in the UK, according to official statistics released in London on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that the number of people claiming work-related state-funded employment benefits, such as jobseeker's allowance and universal credit, was up 126 per cent to 2.8 million. And, the number of people temporarily out of work, including furloughed or forced leave workers, rose by 6 million at the end of March into April, leading to a large fall in total hours worked.

"The slowdown in the economy is now visibly hitting the labour market, especially in terms of hours worked," said Jonathan Athow, ONS Deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics. Overall, the official UK unemployment rate for the three months to April held steady at 3.9 per cent as the massive state wage support put in place by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak shielded job losses and redudancies. Reflecting that trend, the ONS said the total number of weekly hours worked in the period of the lockdown dropped to 959.9 million – down by a record 94.2 million or 9 per cent on the previous year.

There had also been a record fall in job vacancies in the same period to 476,000, down 342,000 from the previous quarter. Separate figures published by the UK's tax department showed that a total of 9.1 million workers are having their wages paid through the government's furlough scheme or the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme – more than a quarter of the country's workforce. Economists fear further negative impact on the jobs market, with the unemployment figure rising further by the end of the year, as some of these emergency government support schemes taper off in the coming months.

The employment figures come days after official data showed the UK economy shrunk by a fifth in the first month of lockdown..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's Lagos state suspends plans to reopen places of worship

Nigerias commercial hub Lagos has suspended plans to reopen places of worship after a review of the new coronavirus outbreak, the state governor said on Tuesday. Earlier this month Nigerias government said places of worship, which the gover...

Pakistan should stop systematic persecution of its religious minorities: India at UNHRC

India on Tuesday described Pakistan as epicentre of global terrorism and asked Islamabad to exercise good neighbourliness and stop systematic persecution of its religious minorities. In Indias Right to Reply at the 43rd Session of UN Human ...

Special ED court sends auditor of Amrapali group to 7-day custody

A special court of Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sent the auditor of Amrapali Group of Companies Anil Mittal to seven days custody for the purpose of inquiry. Special Judge A K Ojha passed the order on the application of the ED and the...

Haryana to bring bill against religious conversion by force, marriage: CM Khattar

The Haryana government will bring a bill against religious conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the sole purpose of adopting a new religion, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday. He also said tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020