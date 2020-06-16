Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trade in many developing countries projected to ‘nosedive’, warns UNCTAD

In a new report from UN trade and development body, UNCTAD, it highlighted data showing that the value of international trade in goods has declined by about five per cent between January and March.

UN News | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:01 IST
Trade in many developing countries projected to ‘nosedive’, warns UNCTAD
COVID-19 has severely hit markets in developing and developed countries alike, continuing the bad run observed in the first quarter, UNCTAD said. Image Credit: ANI

Trade-in many developing countries are expected to take a "nosedive" in the second quarter of 2020, owing to the unprecedented effects of the coronavirus pandemic, UN economists said on Tuesday.

In a new report from UN trade and development body, UNCTAD, it highlighted data showing that the value of international trade in goods has declined by about five per cent between January and March.

Worrying as that is, commerce is expected to plummet further - by a staggering 27 per cent - from April to the end of June.

Worse than 2008 crisis

To put it into perspective, this is even worse than the near 25 per cent contraction in world trade in the aftermath of the 2008-9 financial crisis, from which the global economy has yet to recover fully.

COVID-19 has severely hit markets in developing and developed countries alike, continuing the bad run observed in the first quarter, UNCTAD said.

South Asia, Middle East, the worst hit, some 'signs of recovery'

But trade data shows that in April, the steepest decline in exports was in poorer countries in South Asia and the Middle East.

On the other hand, East Asian and Pacific nations experienced the smallest export shock – and some have even shown "signs of recovery", according to UNCTAD's Global Trade Update.

Other key findings show that while the pandemic has caused the trade in the automotive and energy sectors to collapse, trade of medical products related to COVID-19 more than doubled in April.

20% decline through 2020

On the basis of ongoing economic uncertainty, UNCTAD expects a decline of around 20 per cent for 2020.

This is in line with the World Trade Organization (WTO), which believes that the decline in international trade will be between 13 and 32 per cent this year.

Biggest economies lagging

Based on key country indicators such as Purchasing Manager Indices (PMI), UNCTAD noted that they "signal a further deterioration of international trade in the second quarter".

PMI above 50, indicates an expansion of the export orders compared to the previous month, while anything below 50 represents a contraction; 50 indicates no change.

By way of example, it cited poor export orders in China (33.5 in April, 35.8 in May) the U.S (35.3 in April, 39.5 in May) and Europe (13.6 in April – an all-time low – and 31.9 in May.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs executive order on police reforms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and highest professional standards amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of ...

Army team surveys spot to construct bridge at Assam's gas well site

A team from the Army carried out a survey for constructing a bailey bridge over a pond near the gas well site at Baghjan in Assams Tinsukia district, Oil India Ltd OIL said in a statement on Tuesday. The Baghjan well has been spewing gas un...

McConnell says Democrats' policing bill 'going nowhere' in U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday a police reform bill put forward by House Democrats would not succeed in the Republican-led Senate.The House version is going nowhere in the Senate, McConnell told reporters. Its b...

Turkey accuses France of exacerbating Libya crisis

Turkey angrily accused France on Tuesday of exacerbating the crisis in Libya and violating U.N. and NATO decisions by supporting the forces of Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA.The state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020