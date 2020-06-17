Genie Networks Wins 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award

TAIPEI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Genie Networks has won the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Analytics category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers. Over the past years, Genie's pioneer network security product – GenieATM has helped countless ISPs, TELCOs, and enterprise customers protect against DDoS attacks and other cyber threats. By integrating with the newly released big data traffic analytics product – GenieAnalytics, GenieATM is enhanced with greater analytic capability and agility to build a more comprehensive threat detection and security forensics solution for its customers. Many Tier-1 service providers among the globe – including Japan, India, and South East Asia have adopted Genie's solution to ensure optimal performance and security.

"Genie has been at the forefront of network traffic analysis and DDoS security solutions in the global service provider market for many years," said Denis Miu, Founder and Chairman of Genie Networks. "As 5G beings to rollout across the telecom sector, Genie Networks is ready to provide faster, more powerful network analysis solutions to help customers gain crucial insights from their massive-scale network traffic data." "We are so proud to name Genie Networks as a winner in the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Genie Networks are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand." For information about Genie Networks, please visit www.genie-networks.com. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.

About Genie Networks Genie Networks is a leading provider of intelligent networking and security solutions that ensure network-wide visibility into data traffic trends and instant protection against cyber threats. Genie's solutions enable customers to optimize the performance, security, and cost of their network operations to stay ahead in the ever-changing digital landscape. About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com The Business Intelligence Group (BIG) was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. The BIG industry award programs are judged by experienced and knowledgeable business executives and reward those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

