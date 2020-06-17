Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio to capture 48% market share by FY25: Bernstein

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is likely to capture 48 per cent of Indian mobile subscriber marketshare by 2025 with over half a billion users, Bernstein said in a report on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:54 IST
Jio to capture 48% market share by FY25: Bernstein

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is likely to capture 48 per cent of Indian mobile subscriber marketshare by 2025 with over half a billion users, Bernstein said in a report on Wednesday. "At our last model update in December, we proclaimed Reliance Jio the new king of Indian telecommunications. Since then, we have seen a multitude of international investors reach the same conclusion," the analyst said in the report.

Facebook kicked-off the party, investing Rs 43,573.62 crore to secure 9.99 per cent stake. This was closely followed by a further Rs 60,753.33 crore in investment spread across eight different private equity investors. All together Reliance Industries has monetised 22.38 per cent of Jio Platforms and raised Rs 1.04 lakh crore in the process.

"While we expect strategic cooperation between Facebook and other parts of the Reliance Group, we believe most of the other investments are passive. Reliance gets access to much needed capital to assist in paying down debt, and these investors get early access to the leading telco platform in India," it said. Bernstein expects an initial public offer (IPO) of Jio sometime over the next few years as its market share approaches 50 per cent. "By then ARPUs (average revenue per user) will have improved and we expect service revenue will double over the next three years." It projected Jio's mobile subscriber base to cross 500 million mark in FY23, up from 388 million in FY20. The subscriber base is expected to touch 569 million in FY25 and 609 million in FY28.

Jio's market share is expected to rise from 36 per cent in FY20 to 40 per cent in the current fiscal and to 48 per cent in FY25, it said. "Based on our updated model, we see potential upside of 30 per cent by FY25 at fair value. Returns will likely be higher as retail investors clamour to get a slice of what will be the undisputed scale player in Indian telecoms," it said.

With all the positive news regarding investments in Jio Platforms one expects to become more optimistic regarding the value of the company. "Instead we have become slightly more pessimistic about the near-term and have taken down our numbers," Bernstein said. The key reasons, it said, was COVID-19 and the resulting shutdown that has likely reduced the rate of gross additions to the platform and call an data price increases in December have a more muted effect on Jio's ARPU than rival Bharti Airtel's.

Jio ARPU rose from Rs 128 in October-December 2019 quarter to Rs 131 in January-March 2020. In comparison, Airtel's ARPU rose from Rs 135 to Rs 154, it said. "We think lower value JioPhone users having already increased their telco spend (to increase their data allowance) may have found further increases harder to absorb," it said, adding that post these changes, it forecasts Jio to reach 48 per cent subscriber market share and 44 per cent revenue market share by 2025." PTI ANZ ANS ANS

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

European shares rise on hopes of more U.S. stimulus

European shares rose on Wednesday, as signs of more U.S. stimulus and hopes that the global economy can bounce back from an appalling April offset fears of further lockdowns due to a new outbreak in China.The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...

WRAPUP 3-India awaits Modi's response to China after 20 killed in clubs and stones border clash

India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modis response on Wednesday to the death of at least 20 soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops as the countrys media vented its fury and political rivals goaded Modi over his silence...

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES SBI

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 75.52 77.02 75.46 77.17EURINR 84.51 87.38 ...

Maha: Depressed senior citizen jumps to death from 22nd floor

A 75-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the 22nd floor of a residential building in the western suburb of Kandivali here on Wednesday morning, police said. Babu Lallu Rathod jumped to death from the balcony of his 22nd-floor apartm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020