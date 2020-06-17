Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks grind higher on recovery hopes

"The tension between better economic data and rising COVID-19 cases continues to drive market volatility," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London. The dollar bounced modestly from recent three-month lows to stand at 96.978 against a basket of currencies.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:29 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks grind higher on recovery hopes
Representative Image

Europe's shares added to their best gains in almost a month as safety plays lost their lustre on Wednesday, with hopes of a rapid economic recovery standing firm against a resurgence of global coronavirus cases. Data showed U.S. retail sales bounced back sharply in May, but new infections have hit record highs in six U.S. states and China cut flights and closed schools to contain a fresh outbreak in Beijing.

The theme of a strong global economic rebound "will need to be balanced against the 2nd wave COVID risks which are more difficult to assess, and we would argue investors have assumed to be perhaps more modest than in reality," said MUFG's Head of Research Derek Halpenny. Politics also lurked as a worry with India reporting 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, while North Korea rejected a South Korean offer to send special envoys and said it would redeploy troops at the border.

That was enough to inject a tinge of caution into trading. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.5%, after jumping almost 5% on Tuesday for its biggest daily gain in three months.

Europe's STOXX 600 saw its early 1% gains pruned nearly half but all the main indexes were firmly in positive territory, and U.S. S&P 500 futures pushed up having spent most of the Asian session wavering either side of flat. Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, used to reduce inflammation in other diseases such as arthritis, reduced death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

"It is one of the best pieces of news we've had through this whole crisis," Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. MSCI's broadest index of World shares crawled 0.2% higher, having climbed 2.2% the previous day to reclaim a good portion of the ground it lost last week.

Chinese blue chips recovered from an early dip to finish steady. That followed a robust session on Wall Street overnight. The Dow ended Tuesday up 2.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.90% and the Nasdaq 1.75%. Hopes for recovery had been bolstered by the data showing U.S. retail sales data jumped by a record 17.7% in May, recovering more than half the losses of the previous two months, though industrial output still lagged.

The Trump administration was also reportedly preparing an up-to $1 trillion infrastructure package, something that was initially promised more than three years ago. PAST THE WORST

"There is little doubt that the global economy bottomed in April and is poised to post record-high growth rates over May and June, strongly lifting 3Q GDP above its 2Q trough," wrote economists at JPMorgan. "But questions about the extent of lasting damage will have to wait for a number of months before being resolved."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that output and employment would remain well short of their pre-pandemic levels for a long time, so there was a "reasonable probability" that more policy support would be needed. All the talk of recovery caused headwinds for sovereign bonds, though U.S. Treasuries did recoup some of the losses posted in Asia.

Thirty-year yields were up 2 basis points at 1.55%, having risen by the most in a month on Tuesday, and 10-year German Bunds led a flurry of similar rises in Europe ahead of a 5 billion euro bond sale. "The tension between better economic data and rising COVID-19 cases continues to drive market volatility," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London.

The dollar bounced modestly from recent three-month lows to stand at 96.978 against a basket of currencies. The dollar was up a touch on the Japanese yen at 107.40 , while the euro stood at $1.1268 from its recent top of $1.1422.

In commodity markets, gold was stuck at $1,725 and well within the $1,670/$1,764 range of the past few weeks. Gains in oil prices slowed amid an increase in U.S. crude inventories. They had climbed 3% on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its oil demand forecast for 2020.

Brent crude futures swung 1% higher to $41.35 a barrel, while U.S. crude ticked up 16 cents to $38.54. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; editing by John Stonestreet)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to allow users to switch off political ads in new voting campaign

California USA, June 17 SputnikANI Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his social networks will be launching a campaign to increase voter turnout in the upcoming US presidential election and that a feature to block p...

Angry anti-China protests in Jammu over killing of 20 soldiers in Ladakh

Anti-China protests were held at multiple locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding revenge, boycott of Chinese products and severing trade ties. They ...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades. China said its troop...

Qualcomm brings 5G to more affordable smartphones with Snapdragon 690

Qualcomm on Wednesday unveiled Snapdragon 690 chip that supports 5G technology and will power smartphones in price range of USD 300-500 about Rs 22,000-38,000. Devices based on the Snapdragon 690 are expected to be commercially available in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020