Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denied full pay for May, workers besiege NTC Mills office

The management decided to give half the salary for May following the lockdown due to the coronavirus scare. The workers rejected the decision and a tripartite meeting was held in the presence of Collector K Rajamani and representatives of NTC Ltd and trade unions.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:50 IST
Denied full pay for May, workers besiege NTC Mills office

Coimbatore, June 17 (PTI): About 100 workers of National Textile Corporation (NTC) Mills on Wednesday laid siege to the mill headquarters here seeking full salary for May as was agreed upon in front of the district collector on June 2. The management decided to give half the salary for May following the lockdown due to the coronavirus scare.

The workers rejected the decision and a tripartite meeting was held in the presence of Collector K Rajamani and representatives of NTC Ltd and trade unions. Following this, the management sought time and wanted another such meeting in Rajamani's presence. The meeting is to be held on Thursday.

The workers gave up the agitation after this assurance. There are about 6,000 workers in seven NTC mills.

CPI-M MP P R Natarajan, AITUC secretary and former MLA M Arumugham were among those who besieged the mill headquarters..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Crop specific agri clusters to be developed in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced development of crop specific agriculture clusters to provide ancillary support to farmers and ensure proper road connectivity to various markets, an official spokesman said. The an...

Cong fields B K Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed as candidates for Karnataka MLC polls

The Congress on Wednesday decided to field senior party leader B K Hariprasad and incumbent Naseer Ahmed as candidates for the coming legislative council polls in Karnataka. The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for ...

Tunisia's economy may shrink by 6 to 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Tunisias economy may shrink by up to 7 this year due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic, the investment minister said on Wednesday. The number of unemployed people in Tunisia will increase by 275,000, according a government study in par...

Galwan stand-off: Security increased from Nabhidhang to Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

A day after Indian Army confirmed that 20 personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15, the security has been increased from Nabhidhang to Lipulekh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020