Zhejiang Pingyang Export Online Fair: 1st Virtual Expo on Consumer Goods

- Promoted by Pingyang Bureau of Commerce and supported by CREAT (Chindia Regional Exchanges and Trade Investment) and Zhejiang Broad International Convention and Exhibition Co. Ltd, the event that will reap the benefits of technology to bring buyers and sellers closer on an international platform NEW DELHI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world gradually adapts to the new challenges created by the ongoing pandemic, companies too have found ways to carry out their business continuity programmes. In order for brands to be relevant and successful, while meeting the requirements of the new business environment, Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 announces a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the consumer goods and gifting industry to meet and generate business via video conferencing. The Online Fair on Consumer Goods will be held from June 22-26, 2020, and is targeted at all those players from India who are looking to source innovative products from key Chinese suppliers. In the upcoming edition of the expo, more than 50 top manufacturers from China are going to showcase innumerable products and solutions to choose from, including all types of bags & luggage, heat transfer film, massage solutions, hairdressing equipment, household appliances, banknote counting machine, point binding machine, semi-automatic and automatic banknote bundling machine, sorters, vacuum, stationery, rigid box maker, case maker, gear motor, silk screen printing machine, automatic high speed square bottom paper bag machine, bubble mailer making machine, fragrances, belts etc.

This is an excellent platform to strengthen lighting trade ties between India and China at a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation. The expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment. The range of products has been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian market and taste of consumers. All discussion amongst participants will take place online via Zoom Video Conferencing platform. The fair will be live from 11.30 am to 15.30 pm (IST) from June 22-26, 2020. About CREAT The CREAT Foundation Trust was established in the year 2019 with the aim of further augmenting the ties between two great nations of the world - India and China. It began its journey with the vision to become a trusted and stable medium that would enhance the historical connections of these two grand civilisations and amplify it in the present and future as these two states keep up their steady pace towards modernity. Its objective is to envision better avenues for knowledge sharing, cultural exchange and commercial interactions by establishing people to people relationships between the citizens of these countries. PWR PWR