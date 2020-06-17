BEML flags off last train set for Kolkata Metro (East-West)

The BEML Limited on Wednesday flagged off the last train set for Kolkata Metro (East - West) project from its Metro coach factory at Bengaluru Complex. Deepak Kumar Hota, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML flagged-off the metro train set in the presence of company directors and other senior officials of BEML and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the BEML said in a statement.

BEML, which is a Public Sector Undertaking, secured the contract for 14 train sets (six cars each), valued at approximately Rs 900 crore from KMRCL. BEML independently completed the design, manufacturing activities and the delivery of the proto-type train set was done during March 2018, which was subjected to extensive testing and trials on KMRC mainline, including statutory testing and cleared all the tests, the company said.

Subsequently, the BEML built KMRC train sets were put to revenue operation since February 2020 and are operating satisfactorily. Further, 6 train sets are ready for deployment in revenue operation.

Speaking on the occasion Hota said, "We are on track, as we dispatched the last of the 14 train sets for Kolkata Metro (East - West) project for KMRCL. We have proved our capabilities and expertise in supply of Metro coaches," he said.