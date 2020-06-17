Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBFCs' liquidity cover not affected much in Apr, May: Report

The parallel banking sector, however, continues to find challenges in fundraising due to risk-averse sentiment from investors amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report by rating agency Crisil. "Despite cash outflow owing to debt repayments, a combination of partial collections, incremental funding, and negligible disbursements has supported the liquidity levels of NBFCs," Crisil Rating Senior Director Krishnan Sitaraman said in the report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:24 IST
NBFCs' liquidity cover not affected much in Apr, May: Report

The liquidity cover for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has not been affected much in April and May, as they managed partial collections and on lack of fresh disbursements, according to a report. The parallel banking sector, however, continues to find challenges in fundraising due to risk-averse sentiment from investors amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report by rating agency Crisil.

"Despite cash outflow owing to debt repayments, a combination of partial collections, incremental funding, and negligible disbursements has supported the liquidity levels of NBFCs," Crisil Rating Senior Director Krishnan Sitaraman said in the report. It had earlier estimated that the liquidity covers for its rated NBFCs could reduce in the event of weak incremental funding, collections and limited moratorium on their bank borrowings.

The rating agency said that in its base-case scenario, where collections in the next few months will be similar to April-May levels without any moratorium on liabilities, the proportion of NBFCs with liquidity cover of less than one time will be 8 per cent during the three months through August. In a stress case, where collections are nil and there is no moratorium on liabilities, the proportion of companies with low liquidity could go up to 25 per cent, it said.

According to the agency, in an alternative case, where NBFCs get benefit of moratorium on their bank loans but there being no collections, the proportion of NBFCs with low liquidity cover is likely to be reduced to 5 per cent. "June is crucial with nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore of repayments, which is half of the around Rs 2.5 lakh crore due through August. However, if banks were to offer moratorium on them, the proportion of NBFCs with low liquidity cover reduces significantly to just 5 per cent from 25 per cent envisaged in our stress-case scenario," Sitaraman said.

In terms of incremental funding, capital market issuances have dropped substantially, with investments by mutual funds -- a key investor segment -- in NBFC debt plunging to the lowest level in more than two years, it said. The securitisation route has also seen very few transactions consummating in the past few months due to concerns over asset quality and lack of granular track record of collection efficiency after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the rating agency said.

With a predominantly wholesale resource base and lack of access to systemic liquidity support, NBFCs are more vulnerable to liability-side stress compared with banks, and any stress in the sector can cascade into funding deficiencies in the segments they lend to, which can then morph into systemic issues. "That is why support from banks for NBFCs will be all the more crucial in the context of stability of the financial system at large," the agency said.

One form of this support in the current context would be availability of bank loan moratorium for NBFCs that can substantially improve their liquidity covers, it said..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Designers fashion a go-slow future for catwalks and collections

From Armani to Gucci, top fashion houses are re-designing their calendars to slow down the frantic pace of catwalk shows and new collections, as the coronavirus pandemic forces a rethink of the way the industry works.Luxury labels are scali...

UK says it aims to join Trans-Pacific free trading group

The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday it would pursue accession to a revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.Today were announcing our intent to pursue accession to CPTPP, one of the worlds largest free trading areas, Trade Se...

Soccer-Artificial crowd noise a rebuke to fans, supporters groups say

Football supporters groups from around Europe have criticized attempts to liven up matches in empty stadiums by using artificial crowd noise, describing it as a rebuke to match-going fans. The fans said that the recent return of football fo...

REC net profit drops 62% to Rs 474 cr in Mar qtr

State-run non-banking lender REC on Wednesday posted a 62 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore in the January-March quarterIts net profit was Rs 1,252.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a BSE filing sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020