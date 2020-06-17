Left Menu
Development News Edition

GDR manipulation case: Sebi slaps over Rs 61 cr fine on Hiran Orgochem, senior official, 2 others

For indulging in manipulative, fraudulent and unfair trade practices and thereby violating market norms, Sebi levied a total fine of Rs 10.25 crore on the firm, Rs 1 crore on its Chairman and Managing Director Kantilal Hiran, Rs 50 crore on Arun Panchariya and Rs 15 lakh on Mukesh Charuadiya. During an investigation conducted between April 2010 and May 2010, Sebi noted that the firm had issued GDRs amounting to USD 10 million on May 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:54 IST
GDR manipulation case: Sebi slaps over Rs 61 cr fine on Hiran Orgochem, senior official, 2 others

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped a fine totalling Rs 61.4 crore on Hiran Orgochem Ltd, its senior official and two others for manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts (GDR). For indulging in manipulative, fraudulent and unfair trade practices and thereby violating market norms, Sebi levied a total fine of Rs 10.25 crore on the firm, Rs 1 crore on its Chairman and Managing Director Kantilal Hiran, Rs 50 crore on Arun Panchariya and Rs 15 lakh on Mukesh Charuadiya.

During an investigation conducted between April 2010 and May 2010, Sebi noted that the firm had issued GDRs amounting to USD 10 million on May 20. It was found that the issue was subscribed by just one entity, Vintage FZE, now known as Alta Vista International FZE.

The issue was subscribed by Vintage on obtaining a loan from European American Investment Bank AG (EURAM) Bank for which the security was provided by Hiran Orgochem by pledging the GDR proceeds against the loan. In addition, 50 per cent of the underlying shares of the GDRs were issued without proper consideration.

The firm not only failed to make requisite disclosures to the stock exchanges but also failed to follow accounting standards. Regarding Kantilal Hiran, Sebi said that "he had conceived and executed the deceptive and manipulative scheme".

The entire process of GDR issue, from subscription of GDRs to the sale of converted shares to the Indian investors, was devised and structured by Panchariya. Panchariya arranged loans for the subscription of GDRs of Hiran by Vintage, wherein Panchariya was managing director, 100 per cent shareholder and authorised signatory, from EURAM Bank, which was connected to Panchariya.

Thereafter, using certain foreign institutional investors (FIIs), he got the GDRs converted into underlying shares and sold them in the Indian securities market with the help of certain domestic entities connected to him. "AP (Arun Panchariya) was the root cause in creating an artificial impression that the GDRs have been subscribed by foreign investors when in fact GDRs were purchased by AP through Vintage," Sebi said.

Such an act is clearly prohibited under the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms, it added. In the entire process, Panchariya was the sole beneficiary who made an ill-gotten gain of around Rs 18.20 crore.

"Arun Panchariya was the key person actively involved in the GDR process of Hiran at every stage and perpetrated fraud on the investors in Indian securities market by way of subscribing to GDRs in fraudulent manner by obtaining loan, defaulting on loan payment, converting GDRs into equity shares and subsequently selling converted shares," Sebi concluded. Mukesh Chauradiya, close associate of Panchariya, in the capacity of managing director of Vintage, collaborated with Panchariya, Hiran and Vintage and performed the role assigned to him and thus acted as party to the fraudulent scheme.

Consequently, Sebi has levied monetary penalty on the entities for violating various market norms..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Poor health and family ties brought Rwanda genocide suspect into custody

As dawn broke on May 16, an elite French police team blew open the door to an apartment in a sleepy northwestern Parisian suburb where they found Felicien Kabuga, suspected of bankrolling the genocide against Rwandas Tutsis in 1994.The arre...

Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain tests COVID-19 positive: Official

Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a hospital here following high fever, a senior official said. The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speci...

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

The mayors of Warsaw, Budapest, Prague and Bratislava have urged the European Union to set a more ambitious emissions reduction target for 2030, calling the escalating climate crisis a greater challenge than the coronavirus pandemic. In an ...

Ecstasy pills parcel from Netherlands seized by Customs; AP man held

Chennai, June 17 PTI Customs officials at the airport here have foiled a bid to smuggle ecstasy pills from the Netherlands through parcel service and arrested the consignee from Andhra Pradesh, a top official said on Wednesday. The pills, n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020