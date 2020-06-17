Left Menu
JPVL loss narrows to Rs 70.91 cr in Mar quarter

For the full financial year 2019-20, its consolidated net loss was Rs 2147.22 crore, compared with Rs 367.47 crore in 2018-19. The firm's total revenue in 2019-20 was Rs 3,509.92 crore in 2019-20, compared with Rs 4,004.81 crore in 2018-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:52 IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss has narrowed to Rs 70.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter. Its net loss had stood at Rs 245.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total revenue in January-March 2020 stood at Rs 747.24 crore, compared with Rs 828.47 crore in the year-ago period. For the full financial year 2019-20, its consolidated net loss was Rs 2147.22 crore, compared with Rs 367.47 crore in 2018-19.

The firm's total revenue in 2019-20 was Rs 3,509.92 crore in 2019-20, compared with Rs 4,004.81 crore in 2018-19..

